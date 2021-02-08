Cardinal wrestling to send seven to district tournament

Howard was on the mat a total of 56 seconds to take the title at 220, beating Creston/O-M’s Max Chapman and Southwest Iowa’s Daly.

Green quickly beat Glenwood’s Trent Patton in the 285 semifinals before engineering a takedown in the final seconds to beat Creston/O-M’s Chris Wilson 3-1 in the final.

Ridnour has been working his way down to 182 pounds over the last few weeks and weighed in low enough to go and advanced. He pinned Creston/O-M’s Andy Weis in the semifinals before losing by fall to Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood in the final.

Whipp won a thrilling semifinal match over Creston/O-M’s Justin Parsons to start his day. Whipp scored the first five points of the match, but then nearly got pinned right before the second period buzzer and ended the period down 9-5. He went to his offense quickly in the third period, and secured three consecutive takedowns, while letting Parsons up after the first two. The third one also saw him turn Parsons and pin him. Whipp lost by fall to Glenwood’s Vincent Mayberry in the final and had to win one more match to move on. Whipp was able to win that match, pinning Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman in the wrestleback. Whipp led 8-2 after the first period before earning the fall in the second.

Karson Downey and Mayer took advantage of unusual situations to move on.