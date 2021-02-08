Cardinal wrestling to send seven to district tournament

GLENWOOD – The Clarinda Cardinals advanced seven athletes to Saturday’s district tournament while Shenandoah and Southwest Iowa had one move on during a Class 2A sectional tournament Saturday, Feb. 6, at Glenwood High School.
Clarinda’s Kale Downey, Crew Howard and Logan Green won sectional championships while teammates Kaden Whipp, Michael Mayer, Karson Downey and Cole Ridnour were sectional runners-up to also advance. Shenandoah’s Logan Dickerson and Southwest Iowa’s Samuel Daly also finished second in their weight classes to move on.
Clarinda finished third in the six-team tournament with 196 points, trailing Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s 264.5 and Glenwood’s 229.5. Southwest Iowa was fourth with 127 points. Shenandoah ended sixth with 51 points. Red Oak finished fifth.
Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said the goal was to get everybody through, but seven was a good day.
“I’m happy with seven,” Bevins said, “and we’ll come into the room this week with one thing in mind and that’s winning and going on.”
Kale Downey won the 138 pound title on a day that Bevins said was the best he had seen Downey wrestle this year. He pinned Kyle Kesterson of Southwest Iowa in the third period and then took down Creston/O-M’s Garon Wurster by a 12-5 decision in the championship match. He dominated from the start, leading Wurster 6-2 after the first period and 8-4 after the second.
Howard was on the mat a total of 56 seconds to take the title at 220, beating Creston/O-M’s Max Chapman and Southwest Iowa’s Daly.
Green quickly beat Glenwood’s Trent Patton in the 285 semifinals before engineering a takedown in the final seconds to beat Creston/O-M’s Chris Wilson 3-1 in the final.
Ridnour has been working his way down to 182 pounds over the last few weeks and weighed in low enough to go and advanced. He pinned Creston/O-M’s Andy Weis in the semifinals before losing by fall to Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood in the final.
Whipp won a thrilling semifinal match over Creston/O-M’s Justin Parsons to start his day. Whipp scored the first five points of the match, but then nearly got pinned right before the second period buzzer and ended the period down 9-5. He went to his offense quickly in the third period, and secured three consecutive takedowns, while letting Parsons up after the first two. The third one also saw him turn Parsons and pin him. Whipp lost by fall to Glenwood’s Vincent Mayberry in the final and had to win one more match to move on. Whipp was able to win that match, pinning Southwest Iowa’s Seth Ettleman in the wrestleback. Whipp led 8-2 after the first period before earning the fall in the second.
Karson Downey and Mayer took advantage of unusual situations to move on.
Mayer won in the ultimate tiebreaker over Shenandoah’s Owen Laughlin in the 132 pound semifinals. After a scoreless sudden victory period and second overtime periods, Mayer chose to start on top in the ultimate tiebreak. Laughlin was able to create a scramble situation about 10 seconds into the period, but in that scramble, one of his shoes fell off, which by rule gave Mayer a point, and because of when it happened in the match, the win. Mayer lost by fall in the final, but advanced without a wrestleback.
Karson Downey lost by fall in the semifinals to Creston/O-M’s Keaton Street, but came back to win his third place match over Glenwood’s Gavin Connell. While Downey was wrestling Connell, Red Oak’s Dawson Bond, the top seed at 145 pounds, suffered a shoulder area injury in his championship match against Street and couldn’t continue. Downey and Bond were scheduled for a wrestleback, but Bond wasn’t able to go, giving Downey the win by injury default.
Leland Woodruff and Jase Wilmes both finished third for the Cardinals while Ayden Sunderman, Tyler Raybourn and Brayden Nothwehr were fourth.
Woodruff and Wilmes both bounced back from semifinal losses to win their third place match, but neither got a wrestleback opportunity.
The seven champions or runners-up for the Cardinals all advance to the district tournament in Creston Saturday where each will be in a four athlete bracket, needing to finish first or second to qualify for the state tournament, which runs Feb. 18-20 in Des Moines.
“We just have to fine tune what we do,” Bevins said. “We’ll watch film to be aware of the other guys we’re going against. We’ll know who we’re paired up with so we need to get as familiar with those other guys as we can be.”
Dickerson moved on for the Mustangs as the 170 pound runner-up. Dickerson beat Creston/O-M’s Kaden Street 7-4 in the semifinals, earning the only three third period points to win. He lost 10-4 to Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra in the final, but a wrestleback wasn’t needed.
“We knew after last week that (Dickerson) would have some tough matches,” Shenandoah head coach Todd McGinnis said. “We worked on those matches all week and I’m happy for him and proud of him. I don’t know if we wrestled our best, but it was good enough to move on and that’s what counts.”
McGinnis said it’s simply going one day at a time for Dickerson when looking ahead to the district tournament and try to keep improving every day.
Laughlin finished third at 132 for the Mustangs. He had to wrestle a first round match and pinned Southwest Iowa’s Dawson Erickson in the second period. He lost the heartbreaker to Mayer in the semifinals before beating Glenwood’s Trevor Hargens by fall in the third place match.
“We practice for those situations,” McGinnis said on Laughlin’s match with Mayer. “We throw them into overtime and double overtime situations so we were well prepared for that. Their kid is tough, he had pinned Owen twice, but you don’t see a shoe come off probably ever. We knew the rule and he still had to get out, but I’m proud of him. He’s been solid all year long. That’s a heartbreaker, but as a freshman he’ll learn from it and will get better. I look forward to seeing what he’ll do in the future.”
Jacob Rystrom finished fourth and Landen Newquist fifth for the Mustangs.
Rystrom had three very short matches. He won his first round match over Southwest Iowa’s Christian Mayer in 25 seconds and then lost his final two matches in a total time of 43 seconds.
Newquist lost by fall to Southwest Iowa’s Kesterson in a first round match at 138. After sitting around for quite a while, he ended his career with a win by fall over Red Oak’s Dom Brittain.
“Landen is always positive and likes to be a leader,” McGinnis said. “I’m proud of him for finishing strong. He had a tough match at the beginning, but it’s one that we thought he could win. But for him to sit there all day and then come out with a win, I’m very proud of him.”
Southwest Iowa’s Daly moved on with a semifinal win by fall over Sully Woods of Glenwood and that was enough to advance.
“Sam is a hard working kid,” Southwest Iowa head coach Aaron Lang said. “Since January he’s been on fire, has bought into the process and worked hard. He beat a kid he hasn’t beaten before.”
Daly has a tough draw at Saturday’s district tournament with three competitors, who have a total of six losses, including Clarinda’s Howard, who pinned Daly in the final.
“We’ll look to wrestle hard for six minutes,” Lang said, “as long as we wrestle tough, we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to win.”
The Warriors had four third-place finishers in Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Kurt Speed and Hadley Reilly. Ettleman and Johnson both received wrestleback opportunities after losing in the semifinals, but both fell short with Ettleman losing by fall to Whipp of Clarinda and Johnson dropping an 8-2 decision to Red Oak’s Brandon Erp.
“Getting third place wasn’t the goal, but that doesn’t show what their season was about and where the program is going,” Lang said. “They are already asking about what they need to improve on. They have a bad taste in their mouth and they’ll be better because of it.”
Speed and Reilly didn’t get that wrestleback opportunity, but both earned third place match wins to end their seasons on a winning note. Speed beat Red Oak’s Keith Archibald 13-9 at 152 and Reilly pinned Raybourn of Clarinda at 160.
“For them to make it through a full season is huge,” Lang said of Speed and Reilly. “We lose one kid from a team that finished fourth. Good things are happening and if we continue to work hard the future is bright for us.”
The one senior the Warriors lose is Joseph Thompson, who finished fifth at 170, ending his career with a win in the fifth-place match.
Kesterson, Zane Jurey and Chance Roof finished fourth for the Warriors. Erickson, Chace Wallace and Mayer joined Thompson in finishing fifth.
The seven Cardinals, one Mustang and one Warrior will join 10 athletes each from Creston and Winterset, eight from Atlantic, seven from Glenwood, four from Central Decatur, three from Panorama, two each from Chariton and Red Oak and one from Clarke/Murray Saturday in Creston. The tournament starts at 12 p.m.