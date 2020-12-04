Cardinal wrestling starts season with all wins

CLARINDA – Collin Bevins’ first competition as Clarinda head wrestling coach couldn’t have gone much better as the Cardinals didn’t lose a single match Thursday, Dec. 3, in beating Griswold 72-0, Albany 72-0 and Maryville 69-0.
None of the other teams had more than half of the weight classes filled, and none could take advantage of Clarinda’s two open weight classes to avoid the shutout. Bevins, as expected, was pleased with the opening performance from his team.
“It was good to see our freshmen come out and get wins in their first varsity experience,” Bevins said. “They all wrestled hard and competed. They took shots and were on the offensive. I have tried to stress that we have to take shots, the only way we score is to take shots. I’m happy to see them out there doing that and being successful.”
There were six freshmen in the Cardinal lineup and five of them earned wins, all by fall. Karson Downey won a pair of contested matches at 152 pounds. Ayden Sunderman, Leland Woodruff, Dillan Hunter and Brayden Nothwehr all won one match on the mat while Kaden Whipp took three forfeits at 106.
“Those first couple matches as a freshman, you’re always a little nervous for them,” Bevins said, “but to get them at home and earn the first win is big time. Hopefully, we can build on that and improve.”
One of the two Cardinal seniors who wrestled, Cole Ridnour, had the only six-minute match of the day for the Cardinals, in one of the last matches of the day, beating returning state qualifier Keiren Watkins of Maryville 8-3.
Ridnour earned an early takedown and spent about all the first two periods on top, but he couldn’t add to those two points and Watkins found a way to escape in the final seconds of both periods. Working from the down position to start the third period, Ridnour scored a reversal, but saw Watkins break free with about 55 seconds left to trim Ridnour’s lead to 4-3. A takedown and two near fall points about 30 seconds later made for the final score.
“Cole stayed solid on his feet,” Bevins said. “He rushed a few positions a couple times. I would like to see him get off the bottom a little quicker, but that’s stuff we can work on as the year goes. It’s good for him to have a six-minute match. He’ll have a lot of them, and he has to know what the conditioning is going to be like and he has to know the level of competition that weight class brings. He’ll build on it.”
In his first high school competition, junior Logan Green earned two contested wins at 285, joining Ridnour and Downey with two wins.
Kale Downey and Crew Howard also earned one win each.
The action heats up quickly this season for the Cardinals and Bevins said he wants to see his guys go out and compete every match, regardless of the opponent.
“It’s not so much about wins and losses, but just competing,” Bevins said. “Don’t lay down. Sometimes you step on the mat and you’re already beat. I want to see us go out and think we can still beat these guys. You can’t take a back seat to anyone and expect them to be successful.”
The Cardinals travel to the Coach Riley Invitational Tournament Saturday at Nodaway Valley High School and then Denison Tuesday for the first two Hawkeye 10 Conference duals of the season.
