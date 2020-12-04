Cardinal wrestling starts season with all wins

One of the two Cardinal seniors who wrestled, Cole Ridnour, had the only six-minute match of the day for the Cardinals, in one of the last matches of the day, beating returning state qualifier Keiren Watkins of Maryville 8-3.

Ridnour earned an early takedown and spent about all the first two periods on top, but he couldn’t add to those two points and Watkins found a way to escape in the final seconds of both periods. Working from the down position to start the third period, Ridnour scored a reversal, but saw Watkins break free with about 55 seconds left to trim Ridnour’s lead to 4-3. A takedown and two near fall points about 30 seconds later made for the final score.

“Cole stayed solid on his feet,” Bevins said. “He rushed a few positions a couple times. I would like to see him get off the bottom a little quicker, but that’s stuff we can work on as the year goes. It’s good for him to have a six-minute match. He’ll have a lot of them, and he has to know what the conditioning is going to be like and he has to know the level of competition that weight class brings. He’ll build on it.”

In his first high school competition, junior Logan Green earned two contested wins at 285, joining Ridnour and Downey with two wins.

Kale Downey and Crew Howard also earned one win each.