Cardinal wrestling splits four duals in Carroll

The Clarinda wrestling team ended the 2020 portion of the season by winning two of four duals at the Tiger-Knight Dual Tournament at Carroll Saturday, Dec. 19.

Clarinda opened the day with two losses, falling to Ames 39-37 and Carroll 40-26. The Cardinals battled back and beat Denison 45-24 and Pocahontas Area 36-33 to finish third place in the five team round-robin event.

Ames won the opening dual because they filled more weights, with the Cardinals taking six of the eight contested matches.

Kale Downey, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn and Jase Wilmes all earned wins by fall for the Cardinals. Michael Mayer won a 16-13 decision at 132 and Cole Ridnour took a 9-1 major decision at 220. Crew Howard bumped up to 285 and dropped a 7-2 decision to Class 3A number 2 Gabriel Greenlee. Kaden Whipp took a forfeit win for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals and Carroll split eight contested matches, but the Tigers took four forfeits and the Cardinals just one.

Raybourn and Ridnour won their matches by fall for the Cardinals. Crew Howard won by an 18-1 technical fall at 220 and Kaden Whipp earned a 9-7 decision over Cael Nelson at 106. Logan Green took the forfeit win.