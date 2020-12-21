Cardinal wrestling splits four duals in Carroll

The Clarinda wrestling team ended the 2020 portion of the season by winning two of four duals at the Tiger-Knight Dual Tournament at Carroll Saturday, Dec. 19.
Clarinda opened the day with two losses, falling to Ames 39-37 and Carroll 40-26. The Cardinals battled back and beat Denison 45-24 and Pocahontas Area 36-33 to finish third place in the five team round-robin event.
Ames won the opening dual because they filled more weights, with the Cardinals taking six of the eight contested matches.
Kale Downey, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn and Jase Wilmes all earned wins by fall for the Cardinals. Michael Mayer won a 16-13 decision at 132 and Cole Ridnour took a 9-1 major decision at 220. Crew Howard bumped up to 285 and dropped a 7-2 decision to Class 3A number 2 Gabriel Greenlee. Kaden Whipp took a forfeit win for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals and Carroll split eight contested matches, but the Tigers took four forfeits and the Cardinals just one.
Raybourn and Ridnour won their matches by fall for the Cardinals. Crew Howard won by an 18-1 technical fall at 220 and Kaden Whipp earned a 9-7 decision over Cael Nelson at 106. Logan Green took the forfeit win.
Clarinda only lost one match by fall with Kale Downey and Karson Downey losing by decision and Mayer by major decision.
The Cardinals won five of the six contested matches over the Monarchs. Mayer, Kale Downey, Howard and Green all won by fall with Ridnour earning a 6-1 decision over Denison’s Jaxson Hildebrand. Whipp, Raybourn and Karson Downey all won by forfeit.
The final dual of the day produced seven contested matches with the Cardinals winning four and Pocahontas Area three.
Whipp bumped up to 113 and won by fall over Dominic Aljets. Kale Downey, Karson Downey and Raybourn all earned first period pins. Ridnour and Howard took forfeits.
The Cardinals end the 2020 portion of the season with an 8-3 dual record. They’ll return to the mat Tuesday, Jan. 5, for duals with St. Albert, Red Oak and Southwest Valley.
