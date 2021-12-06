Cardinal wrestling rolls past Maryville, Griswold to open season

CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinal wrestling team opened up the season with a pair of convincing dual wins 66-6 over Griswold and 63-12 over Maryville Thursday, Dec. 2.

It was a good start to the season for the Cardinals and first year head coach Jared Bevins.

“They came out and their mindset was 100% where it needed to be all night,” Bevins said. “From the workout before weigh-ins, to the warmup before wrestling started and then out there on the mat, we were working to score points. Everything had a sense of urgency, which was nice to see.”

Every one of Clarinda’s wins was by fall or forfeit, except the last one of the evening when senior Michael Mayer scored a takedown with 32 seconds left and held on to beat Maryville’s Tucker Turner 12-11 at 132 pounds. For his close win to end the night, Mayer was named the evening’s Standout Athlete.

“We have been working on being ready to go,” Mayer said, “getting our engine going before we’re on the mat and that carried me into the match. From there, it was just looking for opportunities to score, pushing the pace and fighting all three periods.”

Bevins said it was a big match.