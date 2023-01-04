Cardinal wrestling opens 2023 with 2-1 quad

The Clarinda boys wrestling team earned a pair of close dual wins Tuesday, Jan. 3, at a quad hosted by Southwest Valley.

The Cardinals beat Hawkeye 10 Conference foes St. Albert and Red Oak, beating the Falcons 36-30 and the Tigers 36-29. Clarinda also lost 36-35 to the host Timberwolves.

The Cardinals had just seven athletes compete, and six of the seven added to the team tally at least twice.

Dominick Polsley and Jase Wilmes each won three contested matches, while Bryson Harris was also 3-0 with two contested wins. Kaden Whipp and Karson Downey were both 3-0 without having to wrestle a match.

Polsley, Wilmes and Harris all won in by fall in less than 40 seconds in the win over Red Oak. Mason Nally added a second period fall, while Downey and Whipp took forfeit wins. Red Oak took four forfeits and Leland Woodruff lost to top-ranked Dawson Bond by a 19-4 technical fall in the second period.

There were just three contested matches in Clarinda’s dual against St. Albert, with two of them going Clarinda’s way. Polsley and Wilmes earned wins by fall in less than one minute. Woodruff also took the mat, losing by fall in the second period to David Helton at 160 pounds.

Downey, Nally, Harris and Whipp all took forfeit wins, while St. Albert took four forfeit wins.

Clarinda won four of the five contested matches in the loss to Southwest Valley, but the Timberwolves were able to secure five forfeits to Clarinda’s two.

Polsley and Wilmes both won by fall in the first period and Harris earned a win by fall in the second period. Woodruff was also a winner for Clarinda, beating Gavin Wetzel by a 19-1 technical fall in the second period. Whipp and Downey took forfeits.

The Cardinals are right back on the mat Thursday in Creston in a quad that also includes Kuemper and St. Albert.