Cardinal wrestling opens 2021 with three wins

The Clarinda wrestling team earned three dual wins Tuesday, Jan. 5, at St. Albert High School.

The Cardinals beat the host Falcons 51-24, Red Oak 48-28 and Southwest Valley 60-9 to improve to 11-3 on the dual season.

Clarinda only lost two contested matches in the win over St. Albert. Both of those losses came by decision with Michael Mayer losing 2-0 at 132 pounds and Tyler Raybourn 8-6 at 152.

Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green and Karson Downey all won by fall in the first period. Jase Wilmes won by injury default and Kale Downey earned an 8-2 decision over St. Albert’s David Helton. Kaden Whipp and Ayden Sunderman took forfeit wins.

Clarinda and Red Oak split six contested matches with Clarinda earning the dual win thanks to forfeit victories from Howard, Green, Whipp, Kale Downey and Wilmes.

Ridnour, Raybourn and Mayer all won by fall for the Cardinals with Ridnour and Mayer’s wins coming in the opening period.

A 9-6 loss by Wilmes was Clarinda’s only contested loss against the Timberwolves.