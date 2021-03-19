Cardinal wrestling hopes to build on successful season

The Clarinda wrestling team had plenty of success this season, Collin Bevins’ first as head coach.

The Cardinals had three state tournament qualifiers, a state medalist and seven district qualifiers. They had eight athletes win 30 or more matches and four reach the 40-win mark for the season.

Only two of those eight who won 30-plus matches were seniors. Crew Howard won 48 matches and finished fourth at the state tournament for the second straight year. Cole Ridnour won 41 matches and was a district qualifier.

Logan Green and Kale Downey will return after combining for 81 wins this season. Kaden Whipp, Karson Downey, Tyler Raybourn and Jase Wilmes are all coming back as well after winning 30 or more matches. District qualifier Michael Mayer also returns along with a few additional younger athletes who will be determined to add to program’s success.

The Cardinals performed well this season, and Bevins said he wants to see the program continue to progress.

The Cardinals finished second at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament, tied for second in the conference’s dual standings and qualified for a Class 2A regional dual.

That’s a pretty good list of accomplishments for this year’s Cardinal wrestling team. They’ll be looking for even more next season.