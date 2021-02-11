Cardinal wrestling falls to Bondurant-Farrar in regional duals

Raybourn and Jase Wilmes were two Cardinal winners on the night, who aren’t part of the group of seven that qualified for the district tournament. Wrestling at 195, Wilmes battled Evan Reha to a scoreless first period. The two got into a scramble situation early in the second and Wilmes turned it into a fall and six team points.

“For the guys (not wrestling Saturday), I challenged them to wrestle six minutes hard,” Bevins said. “Jase did that and got into a scramble. As long as you wrestle hard and keep good head elevation you’ll end up on top. He got into a roly poly situation, the kid ended up on his back, Jase squeezed and got the fall. What he’s been able to do, being bounced around with where Cole is going, not many freshmen go through it and those are two tough weight classes. He’s had a great year and has a good future.”

Crew Howard and Logan Green earned first period falls at 220 and 285 to give the Cardinals a 24-18 lead.

That brought the dual to the lighter weights where the Bluejays have four state ranked wrestlers at 106-126.