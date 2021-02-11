Cardinal wrestling falls to Bondurant-Farrar in regional duals

CRESTON – The Clarinda Cardinals split the 12 contested matches against Bondurant-Farrar Tuesday, Feb. 9, in a Class 2A regional dual, but the Bluejays took two forfeits to take a 46-33 win.
The Cardinals were missing district qualifier Cole Ridnour and another starter in Leland Woodruff, both because of an illness, and the Bluejays took advantage with the extra open weight.
Losing Ridnour caused Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins to bump up a few of the kids below Ridnour to fill all of those weights and the Bluejays took wins at 170 and 182 as both Dillan Hunter and Brayden Nothwehr lost by fall in the first period at 170 and 182.
Before those two matches, Tyler Raybourn earned the first of six Cardinal wins, earning a pin in 5 minutes, 56 seconds, after trailing the entire match at 160.
Raybourn was down 4-1 after the first period and 7-3 after two, but battled back for a reversal in the latter stages of the match and then turned Aiden Carl to earn the pin. That evened the dual at six after Taten Eighmy lost by fall at 152 to open the dual.
“That kid has a ton of fight,” Bevins said about Raybourn. “He’s going to fight the same way whether he’s down 14 or down two. It was nice to see him use something other than his legs to turn someone. That’s promising for the future. He just has to keep wrestling hard.
Raybourn and Jase Wilmes were two Cardinal winners on the night, who aren’t part of the group of seven that qualified for the district tournament. Wrestling at 195, Wilmes battled Evan Reha to a scoreless first period. The two got into a scramble situation early in the second and Wilmes turned it into a fall and six team points.
“For the guys (not wrestling Saturday), I challenged them to wrestle six minutes hard,” Bevins said. “Jase did that and got into a scramble. As long as you wrestle hard and keep good head elevation you’ll end up on top. He got into a roly poly situation, the kid ended up on his back, Jase squeezed and got the fall. What he’s been able to do, being bounced around with where Cole is going, not many freshmen go through it and those are two tough weight classes. He’s had a great year and has a good future.”
Crew Howard and Logan Green earned first period falls at 220 and 285 to give the Cardinals a 24-18 lead.
That brought the dual to the lighter weights where the Bluejays have four state ranked wrestlers at 106-126.
Kaden Whipp fought hard for the Cardinals at 106, but lost by fall to seventh-ranked Cody Hay. Whipp trailed 5-0 and nearly lost by fall in the opening moments, but was able to get off of his back and was within 6-4 after the first period. Both athletes scored two points in the second period and then Bevins had Whipp choose down to start the third period, a move Bevins regretted and told Whipp that immediately after the match.
“I told Kaden that’s on me,” Bevins said. “He was down two and wrestling solid on his feet. He wrestled that kid in the finals at Centerville and going on bottom was the issue there and he wasn’t able to get out and I should have known that, but in the heat of the moment, I thought he could get out and get two takedowns and he’s up one. I told him don’t hang your head, you wrestled that kid a lot tougher the second time than the first time and that’s what you work for.”
The Bluejays’ strong quartet bumped up from there, bringing a second team wrestler to take the forfeit at 113. Dalton Rowe, who’s ranked fifth at 113, went up to 120 and pinned Ayden Sunderman in the first period.
After another forfeit win for the Bluejays at 126, Chase Fiser, ranked third at 126, bumped up to 132 and beat Michael Mayer 12-3.
“They are very good at the top four classes,” Bevins said. “They bumped their 126 pounder up to wrestle Michael, which we kind of anticipated with us being open at 126.”
Kale and Karson Downey ended the day with wins. Kale battled back from an early deficit for a 7-5 win and Karson won by fall in the first period.
Bondurant-Farrar then lost to Creston/Orient-Macksburg 42-31 in the regional final, qualifying the Panthers for the Class 2A state dual team tournament, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bevins brings seven Cardinals back to Creston Saturday for the district tournament and said having all of them wrestle one more time, against good competition, was good for his team.
“We’ll be back in this same gym,” Bevins said. “I told the kids that if you’re coming back now you’re familiar with the place and you know the gym. You know the atmosphere that Creston wrestling brings. Now come ready to work the rest of the week and we’ll come in here Saturday and do our thing.”
Clarinda finished the dual season with a 21-5 record.