Cardinal wrestling earns two close conference dual wins

The Clarinda Cardinals won their first two Hawkeye 10 Conference duals of the season Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Denison, beating the host Monarchs 38-30 and Lewis Central 40-37.
Clarinda needed a couple falls at the end of the dual to beat the Titans.
A Logan Green pin and a couple forfeits gave the Cardinals an 18-0 lead to open the dual
An Ayden Sunderman forfeit gave Clarinda its only team points over the next five weight classes as Leland Woodruff lost by fall at 126 pounds, Kale Downey dropped a 14-4 major decision at 138 and Karson Downey dropped a 6-3 decision at 145 giving the Titans a 25-24 lead.
Tyler Raybourn earned a big 14-0 major decision over Logan Koch at 152 putting Clarinda in front 28-25.
Lewis Central won by forfeit at 160 and Dillan Hunter lost by fall at 170 giving the Titans a 37-28 edge with two weights left.
Brayden Nothwehr stepped up with a big fall in the second period over Christian Jasek at 182 and then Cole Ridnour did the same to Logan Katzer at 195 giving Clarinda the win.
The Cardinals trailed with two weights to go against the Monarchs as well. The Monarchs led 30-29 when Ridnour earned a big 3-1 decision over Jaxson Hildebrand to give Clarinda the lead. Crew Howard finished the job with a pin for the final margin.
The Downey brothers and Green won contested matches with Green and Karson Downey winning by fall and Kale Downey taking a 16-0 technical fall at the end of the second period over Manuel Garcia-Paz.
Kaden Whipp and Tyler Raybourn took forfeit wins for the Cardinals while double forfeits were taken at 113 and 160.
The Cardinals improved to 5-0 in duals this season and are now 2-0 in the Hawkeye 10. They travel to the Riverside Tournament Saturday.
