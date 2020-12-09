Cardinal wrestling earns two close conference dual wins

The Clarinda Cardinals won their first two Hawkeye 10 Conference duals of the season Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Denison, beating the host Monarchs 38-30 and Lewis Central 40-37.

Clarinda needed a couple falls at the end of the dual to beat the Titans.

A Logan Green pin and a couple forfeits gave the Cardinals an 18-0 lead to open the dual

An Ayden Sunderman forfeit gave Clarinda its only team points over the next five weight classes as Leland Woodruff lost by fall at 126 pounds, Kale Downey dropped a 14-4 major decision at 138 and Karson Downey dropped a 6-3 decision at 145 giving the Titans a 25-24 lead.

Tyler Raybourn earned a big 14-0 major decision over Logan Koch at 152 putting Clarinda in front 28-25.

Lewis Central won by forfeit at 160 and Dillan Hunter lost by fall at 170 giving the Titans a 37-28 edge with two weights left.

Brayden Nothwehr stepped up with a big fall in the second period over Christian Jasek at 182 and then Cole Ridnour did the same to Logan Katzer at 195 giving Clarinda the win.