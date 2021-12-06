Cardinal wrestling earns team title at Nodaway Valley Tournament

Raybourn won his first match by fall at 152, and then earned an 11-1 major decision and a 10-4 decision over Jevin Christensen of Nodaway Valley to advance to the final, where he lost by fall to Kayden Baxter of AHSTW.

Downey pinned his way into the final, including a win over AHSTW’s Denver Pauley in the 170-pound semifinals. Downey then lost by fall to Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr in the final.

Michael Mayer and Bryson Harris both finished fourth for the Cardinals.

Mayer earned two pins to start the day at 132, but then lost by fall to Nodaway Valley’s Elliot Cooney in the semifinals. Mayer won his consolation match 10-0 before dropping a 9-5 decision to Caleb Cook of Pleasantville in the third place match.

Harris also earned two pins to advance to the semifinals at 220. Harris lost by fall to Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson in the semifinal. He responded with a win by fall in the consolation bracket before losing by fall to Henry Lund of AHSTW in the match for third.

Leland Woodruff and Brayden Nothwehr both finished fifth for Clarinda while Landen Carson took sixth.