Cardinal wrestling earns team title at Nodaway Valley Tournament

The Clarinda Cardinals had four individual champions and were crowned the overall champion at the Coach Riley Wrestling Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4, at Nodaway Valley High School.
The Cardinals scored 211 points, outdistancing Knoxville’s 182.5. Pleasantville was a distant third with 136.5 points in the 13-team field.
Clarinda’s three state-ranked wrestlers all won titles. Kaden Whipp only had to win twice to take the 106 pound championship and won both of his matches by fall, including beating Dallas Canoyer of Earlham in the final.
Kale Downey had to go 4-0 to win the 145 pound title. Downey had a couple quick falls to start the day, and then earned a 10-0 major decision over Knoxville’s Chaz Graves in a semifinal. Downey then pinned Ryan Stiles of Earlham in the final.
Jase Wilmes was 4-0 in winning the 195 pound title. Wilmes pinned his first three opponents in a total of 1 minute, 57 seconds. He had to go the distance in the final, earning a 9-3 decision over Colin Jacobs of Southwest Valley.
Logan Green was Clarinda’s other winner, taking all three of his matches by fall to claim the 285 pound title. Green pinned Southwest Valley’s Dalton Calkins in 2:14 in the final.
The four championships weren’t the only individual highlights for the Cardinals. Tyler Raybourn and Karson Downey also competed in championship matches, but settled for second place.
Raybourn won his first match by fall at 152, and then earned an 11-1 major decision and a 10-4 decision over Jevin Christensen of Nodaway Valley to advance to the final, where he lost by fall to Kayden Baxter of AHSTW.
Downey pinned his way into the final, including a win over AHSTW’s Denver Pauley in the 170-pound semifinals. Downey then lost by fall to Jaydon Knight of Mount Ayr in the final.
Michael Mayer and Bryson Harris both finished fourth for the Cardinals.
Mayer earned two pins to start the day at 132, but then lost by fall to Nodaway Valley’s Elliot Cooney in the semifinals. Mayer won his consolation match 10-0 before dropping a 9-5 decision to Caleb Cook of Pleasantville in the third place match.
Harris also earned two pins to advance to the semifinals at 220. Harris lost by fall to Central Decatur’s Tegan Carson in the semifinal. He responded with a win by fall in the consolation bracket before losing by fall to Henry Lund of AHSTW in the match for third.
Leland Woodruff and Brayden Nothwehr both finished fifth for Clarinda while Landen Carson took sixth.
Woodruff lost by fall right before the final buzzer in his 138 pound quarterfinal match, before going 2-1 in the consolation bracket, including a 7-4 decision over Creston/O-M’s Brandon Briley in the fifth place match.
Nothwehr dropped a 6-2 decision in the 182 pound quarterfinals, but bounced back to win 11-9 over Kolby Weihs of AHSTW. He split his final two matches, both ending in a fall.
Carson won a pair of matches to finish sixth at 126. He beat Gavin Larson of Creston/O-M 9-6 to start his day. After losing by fall in the quarterfinals, Carson won a 13-12 decision in an ultimate tiebreak over AHSTW’s Braden Fineran in the second round of consolation. Carson lost his final two matches by fall.
Dominick Polsley was the other Cardinal in the field and he was 0-2 on the day at 160.
The Cardinals are at home Tuesday against Denison, Lewis Central and Mount Ayr.