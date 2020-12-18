Cardinal wrestling beats Shenandoah, drops narrow dual to Harlan

Clarinda wrestling lost its first dual of the season, 34-32 to Harlan Thursday, Dec. 17, at Harlan Community High School.

The Cardinals and Harlan also beat the third member of the Hawkeye 10 Conference double dual, Shenandoah. The Mustangs lost 48-6 to the Cardinals and 66-6 to the Cyclones.

Clarinda started well against the Cyclones, earning pins from Cole Ridnour at 195 pounds and Crew Howard, who bumped up to 285 and won in 15 seconds. Jase Wilmes took a forfeit at 220 and the Cardinals led 18-0.

Clarinda’s next win came from Mason McClarnon at 138. He earned a technical fall in 4 minutes, 31 seconds to put the Cardinals up 23-16.

Karson Downey took a forfeit, but Clarinda only managed one more win in the final four weight classes, a 10-3 decision by Tyler Raybourn. Two falls and a forfeit gave Harlan enough points to earn the victory.

The Cardinals and Mustangs took five double forfeits making for the low score. Clarinda won both contested matches in the dual. Michael Mayer and Kale Downey earned wins by fall over Owen Laughlin and Landen Newquist at 132 and 138.

Karson Downey, Raybourn, Dillan Hunter, Ridnour, Howard and Logan Green all took forfeit wins for the Cardinals.