Cardinal wrestling beats Atlantic, Glenwood for 8-2 Hawk 10 dual season

CLARINDA - The Clarinda wrestling team earned a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference dual wins Thursday, Jan. 21, to sew up at least a share of second place for the conference dual season.
The Cardinals beat Glenwood 37-30 and Atlantic/CAM 45-31 to finish the season 8-2 in conference duals.
“Our guys turned the corner after Christmas break,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “We weren’t wrestling our best right before break, but we came back refreshed and have been wrestling well since. I’m excited for February to see what these guys can do.”
After watching Glenwood beat Atlantic/CAM in the night’s first dual, the Cardinals rallied to beat Glenwood. The match of the night came at 182 pounds. With the Cardinals trailing 27-19, freshman Jase Wilmes looked be on his way to a bonus point loss to sixth ranked Mitch Mayberry. Mayberry led 8-0 after the first period and 15-2 after the second. Wilmes kept fighting, however, and about midway through the third period he turned Mayberry and pinned him, much to the delight of the home crowd.
“That’s something I have tried to preach since I got here is to never give up,” Bevins said. “You never know what’s going to happen on a wrestling mat. Hats off to Jase for not giving up and continuing to fight and getting the pin. That was big time for us in that dual.
That wasn’t the only big result late in a match for the Cardinals. Kale Downey scored on a reversal and added two back points in the final seconds in his match at 138 to win 7-4. Leland Woodruff was well on his way to a win over Thaine Williamson at 126, but added a reversal late to give the Cardinals the extra team point with a major decision at 11-3.
“In these duals it’s so big to fight for bonus points and fight to not give up bonus points,” Bevins said. “Those can be big by the end of the dual.”
After Wilmes’ win, Crew Howard and Logan Green earned falls at 220 and 285 to give the Cardinals a 10 point lead and secure the win. Glenwood’s CJ Carter earned a late takedown to beat Cole Ridnour at 195 by a 4-3 score.
Michael Mayer and Karson Downey were also winners by fall for the Cardinals.
In the final dual of the night, Atlantic/CAM won the first three matches and five of the first six to lead 25-6.
Tyler Raybourn won 4-0 at 152 starting a string of seven straight wins for the Cardinals, all the rest by fall, a streak that was only stopped by a forfeit win for Atlantic/CAM at 113.
Brayden Nothwehr, Ridnour and Kaden Whipp all won their first match of the night in that streak.
Kale Downey, Wilmes, Howard and Green were the double winners for the Cardinals and Bevins said the upper weights have been fantastic all season.
“If we’re in a dual and within 18 points with the last three weights coming up I like our chances of coming out on top,” Bevins said. “We still have improvement to do in the lower weights and need to develop there and keep winning matches.”
The wins pushed Clarinda to 21-4 in duals this season and a nice 8-2 final record in the conference.
“I’m getting everything I want out of these guys,” Bevins said. “They are fighting every day and coming to practice ready to work. I was glad they could wrestle with a packed house at home and show the work they are putting in isn’t for nothing. We beat some teams this year that these seniors have never beaten before. I’m happy for them. Second place in the conference is pretty good because we are a pretty good wrestling conference.”
The wins were the final duals on Clarinda’s regular season schedule. The Cardinals are right back at it Friday and Saturday with the John J. Harris Tournament in Corning and then the Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament in Red Oak the following Saturday.