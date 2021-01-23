Cardinal wrestling beats Atlantic, Glenwood for 8-2 Hawk 10 dual season

CLARINDA - The Clarinda wrestling team earned a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference dual wins Thursday, Jan. 21, to sew up at least a share of second place for the conference dual season.

The Cardinals beat Glenwood 37-30 and Atlantic/CAM 45-31 to finish the season 8-2 in conference duals.

“Our guys turned the corner after Christmas break,” Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins said. “We weren’t wrestling our best right before break, but we came back refreshed and have been wrestling well since. I’m excited for February to see what these guys can do.”

After watching Glenwood beat Atlantic/CAM in the night’s first dual, the Cardinals rallied to beat Glenwood. The match of the night came at 182 pounds. With the Cardinals trailing 27-19, freshman Jase Wilmes looked be on his way to a bonus point loss to sixth ranked Mitch Mayberry. Mayberry led 8-0 after the first period and 15-2 after the second. Wilmes kept fighting, however, and about midway through the third period he turned Mayberry and pinned him, much to the delight of the home crowd.