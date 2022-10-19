Cardinal volleyball wins thriller; advances to regional semi

The Clarinda volleyball team beat Red Oak for the first time in 10 years, and picked a good time to do it, in the first round of the Class 3A Region 3 Tournament Monday, Oct. 17.

The match was a thriller with the Cardinals needing five sets, most of them close, to advance to a regional semifinal Wednesday at Van Meter.

Game scores were 21-25, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25 and 15-12.

Addy Wagoner led the Cardinals with 18 kills, while Jerzee Knight added 11. Taylor Cole added eight kills, Brooke Brown finished with four, Carsen Wellhausen had three and Kylie Meier two. Emmy Allbaugh finished the evening with 31 assists, while Ellie Cole had eight. Meier, Knight and Brown all added two assists.

Jobe and Taylor Cole were quite strong in the back row, with Jobe lifting up 33 digs and Cole 31. Maddie McQueen and Allbaugh finished with 11 digs each and Wagoner added nine. Knight finished with five digs, Ellie Cole had four and Brown finished with three. Brown led front row defense with four blocks. Knight had three blocks and Meier two.

The Cardinals served at 94% for the match, with Taylor Cole serving three aces.

Clarinda improved to 16-15 on the season, while Red Oak’s season ended with a 22-16 record.

Clarinda’s opponent Wednesday, Van Meter, won its first round match Monday over Clarke to improve to 25-12.