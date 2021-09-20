Cardinal volleyball wins just one at Red Oak Tourney

The Clarinda and Sidney volleyball teams ran into tough competition Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Red Oak Tournament.

The Cardinals finished 1-3 in the Black Pool and the Cowgirls 0-4 with both teams losing to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Treynor and tournament champion Mount Vernon.

Clarinda started the day with a 23-21, 21-16 loss to Treynor. The Cardinals then lost to Mount Vernon 21-8, 21-13. The Cardinals enjoyed a one-match break in the schedule before dropping a 21-14, 21-15 decision to Abraham Lincoln. Clarinda’s day ended with a 21-8, 21-19 win over Sidney.

Stats for Clarinda's matches will be added here when available.

Clarinda ended the day 8-9 on the season and returns home Tuesday to take on Shenandoah.

Sidney started its day with a 21-16, 21-15 loss to Treynor.

Kaden Payne led the Sidney offense with seven kills while Aunika Hayes and Harley Spurlock added four each. Avery Dowling finished with 17 assists.

Dowling also led the defense with seven digs while Hayes added six and Emily Hutt finished with five.

Sidney didn’t miss a serve in the match.