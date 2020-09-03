Cardinal volleyball swept in season opener

Clarinda volleyball opened its season, Tuesday, Sept. 1, with a 3-0 loss at Stanton.
Game scores were 25-21, 25-11 and 25-18.
The Cardinals played three seniors in Faith Espinosa, Jessalee Neihart and Teya Stickler. The other five athletes who saw time were either sophomores or freshmen.
Espinosa and Avery Walter led the Cardinals with four kills each. Skylar Kelley contributed three while Stickler and Neihart finished with two each.
Stickler’s nine assists paced the offense. Emmy Allbaugh added five while Neihart had two.
On the defensive side of the court, three athletes finished with 18 of the team’s 19 digs. Neihart led the Cardinals with seven. Walter added six and Taylor Cole finished with five.
Kelley and Espinosa had three blocks each. Neihart ended the match with two.
Clarinda finished 83 at the service line for the match with Neihart and Stickler leading the Cardinals with two aces each.
Stanton improved to 3-0 while Clarinda was playing its season opener. The Cardinals travel to Creston Thursday and then host their annual tournament Saturday.