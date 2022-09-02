 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cardinal volleyball swept in Hawkeye 10 opener

  • 0
Clarinda volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2022 Clarinda volleyball team. Front row, from left: Taylor Cole, Skylar Kelley, Emmy Allbaugh and Avery Walter. Second row, from left: Aly Meier, Lylly Merrill, Addy Wagoner, Maddie McQueen, Presley Jobe, Brooke Brown, Carsen Wellhausen, Jerzee Knight and Bailey Nordyke. Third row, from left: Elexiea Smith, Ellison Lovett, Kylie Meier, Kelby Gray, Ellie Cole, Kaylee Smith, Annika Price, Tobi Sunderman, Dakota Wise, Maddie Cole and Giorgia Lave. Back row, from left: Sage Howard, Alivia Alexander, Mataya Eighmy, Jayka Mark, Allie Harris, Gabby Derry, Carli Kent, Haven Tomkinson and Elaina Gibson.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Clarinda volleyball found out how good the sixth-ranked team in Class 4A was Thursday, Sept. 1, in a 3-0 home loss to Lewis Central.

Playing in front of their home fans and against a Hawkeye 10 Conference foe for the first time this season, the Cardinals lost 25-10, 25-7 and 25-12 to the Titans.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Brooke Brown led the Cardinals with five kills and two blocks, while Taylor Cole, Addy Wagoner and Avery Walter all put away three winners. Carsen Wellhausen added two kills. Ellie Cole and Emmy Allbaugh split setting duties and ended the night with seven assists each.

Presley Jobe led the back line with 10 digs. Madison McQueen added six digs for the Cardinals. Walter finished with five, while Taylor Cole had four, Ellie Cole three and Wagoner two.

The Cardinals were 83% from the service line with one ace.

People are also reading…

Clarinda fell to 1-2 on the season and is back home Saturday for their annual tournament. Play begins at 9 a.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open