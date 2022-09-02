Cardinal volleyball swept in Hawkeye 10 opener

Clarinda volleyball found out how good the sixth-ranked team in Class 4A was Thursday, Sept. 1, in a 3-0 home loss to Lewis Central.

Playing in front of their home fans and against a Hawkeye 10 Conference foe for the first time this season, the Cardinals lost 25-10, 25-7 and 25-12 to the Titans.

Brooke Brown led the Cardinals with five kills and two blocks, while Taylor Cole, Addy Wagoner and Avery Walter all put away three winners. Carsen Wellhausen added two kills. Ellie Cole and Emmy Allbaugh split setting duties and ended the night with seven assists each.

Presley Jobe led the back line with 10 digs. Madison McQueen added six digs for the Cardinals. Walter finished with five, while Taylor Cole had four, Ellie Cole three and Wagoner two.

The Cardinals were 83% from the service line with one ace.

Clarinda fell to 1-2 on the season and is back home Saturday for their annual tournament. Play begins at 9 a.m.