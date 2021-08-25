Cardinal volleyball splits in season opening triangular

CLARINDA - The Clarinda Cardinals opened their volleyball season and the Jess Doyle era as head coach with a 3-0 win over Lenox and then a 3-1 loss to Stanton Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The Cardinals controlled the match against Lenox in a 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 win. They took the opening set from Stanton 25-19, lost set two 25-21, and then the Viqueens fought off a Clarinda set point to win both of the final two sets 27-25 and 26-24.
Despite the loss and knowing they have things to work on, the Cardinals felt okay with how the first night of the season went.
“I was super excited to get the season started,” Cardinal junior Skylar Kelley said. “We have been practicing really hard and I have been very proud of the progress our team has made.”
The third and fourth sets of the Stanton match were nearly identical, with Stanton leading for much of the set. In the third, the Viqueens jumped out early to a 7-3 lead and built the lead to as high as 13-7 coming off of a Cardinal timeout. A 5-0 run gave Clarinda a 19-18 lead and back and forth the teams went from there with kills from Taylor Cole and Avery Walter giving Clarinda a 23-22 lead and forcing a Stanton timeout. The Viqueens scored the next two, but the Cardinals fought off the set point and then a kill by Walter put Clarinda a point away at 25-24. A service error started a three point run for the Viqueens, however, to give Stanton a 2-1 edge in the match.
A 6-0 Viqueen run gave them a 10-5 lead in the fourth set. The lead grew to six at 16-10, but again Clarinda fought back, tying the set at 21. Clarinda wouldn’t lead until 24-23, but another Clarinda service error at set point started a 3-0 Viqueen run that ended the match with Jenna Stephens finishing off the win for Stanton.
The Cardinals led much of the first set and pulled away late while the Viqueens ended the second set with four straight points, matching their biggest advantage of the set.
Unofficially, Cole led the Cardinals with 12 kills. Kelley added six while Walter and Chloe Strait pushed down five kills each.
The Cardinals showed a balanced offensive attack in beating Lenox to open the night.
Unofficially, Strait had 10 kills while Kelley, Cole and Paige Millikan added eight each.
Official stats from the match will be added here when available.
The Cardinals used a 7-0 run that saw three different athletes put away a winner to take an 11-5 lead in the opening set against Lenox. The Cardinals gradually pulled away from there with a winner by Millikan ending the set.
A 7-1 push opened the second set for Clarinda and while Lenox came back to as close as two at 11-9, the Cardinals used a 9-1 run to put the second set away.
Lenox stayed close into the middle stages of the third set, but a 6-0 run put Clarinda in control at 19-12 and Strait finished off the win with a kill.
Kelley finished the night with an unofficial 14 kills and was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete. She said the energy she brought to the floor Tuesday is something she’ll be focusing on all season.
“I’m always trying to be the loudest on the court, the loudest in the gym and the loudest in the locker room,” Kelley said. “It helps keep the energy up and we play better when the energy is up.”
The two matches were Doyle’s first as head coach and said she was overall pleased with the performance.
“I definitely liked the scrappy defense, which is what I thought we would be strong at,” Doyle said. “We always have six girls on the floor that are ready to fly around and make a lot of plays. We did a lot better job at reading the floor of the other team. We were able to pick out what the other team was struggling with and try to find those holes to help us out scoring.”
Doyle said the focus in the locker room after the Stanton match was on finishing sets. That was something Doyle said in the preseason was a key this year and said it comes down to her team being in those situations and as they get in more of them, finding a way to win a few and gain confidence.
“They said there were a couple times they were playing scared and weren’t as confident,” Doyle said, “and I agree with that. There were timeouts they had a look of ‘what do we do now?’ and then there were timeouts they were ready to fight back.”
Blocking and adjusting to where the weak spots are on the floor were a couple of the weaker spots on the evening for the Cardinals, according to Doyle, and things they will work on prior to their next match. The Hawkeye 10 Conference opener is that next match and it takes place Thursday, Sept. 2, at home against Creston.
Stanton beat Lenox 3-0 in the other match of the triangular.