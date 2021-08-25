Cardinal volleyball splits in season opening triangular

Lenox stayed close into the middle stages of the third set, but a 6-0 run put Clarinda in control at 19-12 and Strait finished off the win with a kill.

Kelley finished the night with an unofficial 14 kills and was named the evening’s Most Impressive Athlete. She said the energy she brought to the floor Tuesday is something she’ll be focusing on all season.

“I’m always trying to be the loudest on the court, the loudest in the gym and the loudest in the locker room,” Kelley said. “It helps keep the energy up and we play better when the energy is up.”

The two matches were Doyle’s first as head coach and said she was overall pleased with the performance.

“I definitely liked the scrappy defense, which is what I thought we would be strong at,” Doyle said. “We always have six girls on the floor that are ready to fly around and make a lot of plays. We did a lot better job at reading the floor of the other team. We were able to pick out what the other team was struggling with and try to find those holes to help us out scoring.”