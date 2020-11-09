Cardinal volleyball shows lots of growth this season

Clarinda volleyball came together as a team and their mental toughness grew a great deal during the season.
The Cardinals finished the season with seven wins, including a comeback five set victory over Atlantic in the first round of the Class 3A regional tournament.
Clarinda co-head coach Macy Elwood said that increase in mental toughness was evident in the postseason win.
“At the beginning of the season when we had our backs against the wall, our ability to compete was not strong,” Elwood said. “Creston and Atlantic both beat us in five sets early in the season. In both of those matches we did not play our best ball in the fifth set. However, later in the season when we went five sets our mental toughness was stronger and that allowed us to compete in those close sets and even come from behind to get wins. The girls were able to focus on the things they could control like their attitude and effort.”
Elwood said playing a full schedule after losing the first two weeks of practice because of quarantine was a highlight of the season and she felt the team responded well from that.
Faith Espinosa was the named the team’s Most Valuable Player.
She was second on the team with 120 kills and easily led the team with 61 blocks, 40 of them solo. She added 68 digs and 20 aces. Elwood said as an undersized middle blocker, Espinosa made up for it with quickness and a good vertical leap.
Kristen Smith earned the Cardinal Award/Core Values.
Smith played in six matches and ended the year with nine digs.
Taylor Cole and Jessalee Neihart shared the Hustle Award.
Cole stepped into the libero position as a sophomore and led the team with 382 digs. Neihart added 290 digs to go with a team leading 152 kills.
“We saw the team’s effort and hustle go through the roof (as the season progressed),” Elwood said. “We always told the girls we can compete with any team if we outwork them. We want Cardinal volleyball to be known for having hard working girls with the desire to compete in each match.”
Brooke Brown was given the team’s Most Improved Award.
Teya Stickler was Clarinda’s senior setter and finished the season with 316 assists. She added 202 digs and 68 kills during the season.
Emmy Allbaugh, Skylar Kelley and Presley Jobe were other main players in the Cardinal rotation. Avery Walter played quite a bit early in the season and Brooke Meyer stepped up as libero in the season’s final match.
Elwood said going forward her team needs to continue to build on what they were improving on late in the season.
“We need to continue to build on our belief that we can and will compete with all the teams we face,” Elwood said. “We feel we need to take the effort and toughness we showed at the end of the season and build on that to become a stronger team. Our core group is young and determined to work hard in the offseason to improve. They have already started workouts and are prepping for offseason play. This is a tight knit group that will push each other to move our whole team forward.”
Cardinal volleyball received the Distinguished Academic Achievement Award from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, which is given to teams that maintain a 3.25-4.0 GPA while actively participating in fall athletics. Additionally, Neihart, Stickler, Smith and Makayla Fichter received the Hawkeye 10 Conference’s Academic Award, which is given to senior letter winners who have attained a cumulative 3.5 GPA during their high school career.
