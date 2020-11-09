Cardinal volleyball shows lots of growth this season

Kristen Smith earned the Cardinal Award/Core Values.

Smith played in six matches and ended the year with nine digs.

Taylor Cole and Jessalee Neihart shared the Hustle Award.

Cole stepped into the libero position as a sophomore and led the team with 382 digs. Neihart added 290 digs to go with a team leading 152 kills.

“We saw the team’s effort and hustle go through the roof (as the season progressed),” Elwood said. “We always told the girls we can compete with any team if we outwork them. We want Cardinal volleyball to be known for having hard working girls with the desire to compete in each match.”

Brooke Brown was given the team’s Most Improved Award.

Teya Stickler was Clarinda’s senior setter and finished the season with 316 assists. She added 202 digs and 68 kills during the season.

Emmy Allbaugh, Skylar Kelley and Presley Jobe were other main players in the Cardinal rotation. Avery Walter played quite a bit early in the season and Brooke Meyer stepped up as libero in the season’s final match.

Elwood said going forward her team needs to continue to build on what they were improving on late in the season.