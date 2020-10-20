Cardinal volleyball rallies past Atlantic in regional opener

ATLANTIC – Clarinda volleyball rallied from a 2-0 deficit to eliminate Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Atlantic in five sets, Monday, Oct. 19 in the first round of the Class 3A regional tournament.
Game scores were 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 15-10.
Just like in the regular season meeting against the Trojans, the Cardinals found themselves in a 2-0 hole, but came back to force a deciding fifth set. This time the Cardinals delivered in the final set to advance to a regional semifinal Wednesday in Red Oak.
The fifth set couldn’t have started any better for the Cardinals as they scored the first seven points. Teya Stickler had a kill and Presley Jobe served a pair of aces to take the early lead. The lead would grow to 9-1 and a Jessalee Neihart kill made it 11-4, but Atlantic answered back with the next five leading to a Cardinal timeout.
“I told the girls not to play like they’re behind,” Clarinda co-coach Macy Elwood said, “because we’re up right now. You have to swing and put the ball down. We’re ahead, we have nothing to lose, and it’s time to go.”
Go they did. A kill by Jobe on the first point out of the timeout gave Clarinda momentum back. After an Atlantic kill, the Cardinals scored the final three points with Faith Espinosa putting one down during the run.
Espinosa, Neihart and Stickler were the three Cardinal seniors that saw the floor and they all stepped up to produce the program’s first postseason win in three years.
“They took everything we said to heart,” co-coach Kaitlin Allen said. “They played their hearts out, we couldn’t have asked for more. They weren’t ready to be done yet. They proved it in set three and took it home from there.”
Neihart led the Cardinals with 12 kills and 29 digs. Espinosa added nine kills and nine digs while Stickler finished with six kills, eight digs and 27 assists.
The Cardinals had no momentum at the beginning of the third set after a pair of tough set losses to start the match.
The Cardinals started slowly with Elwood and Allen exhausting both of their opening set timeouts in the first 25 points with the Trojans leading 17-8.
Clarinda rallied, however, using a 9-0 run with Emmy Allbaugh at the service line to cut Atlantic’s lead to 19-18. A kill by Stickler cut it to one again at 21-20 and then a violation on Atlantic drew the Cardinals even. Atlantic scored the next two and four of the final five, however, with a block securing a 1-0 lead.
The second set was just about the opposite with Clarinda starting strong, scoring eight of the set’s first 10 points. Atlantic scored the next five forcing a Cardinal timeout, but Clarinda rallied again, taking the lead to as high as 17-10 on a kill by Jobe. The lead was still 20-15 for Clarinda, but Atlantic scored the next three and the final seven of the set for a 25-21 win and a 2-0 advantage.
“The first thing I said (after the second set),” Elwood said, “was we don’t lose to these guys in three, plain and simple. We’re just as good as they are and we have to believe it. The girls battled and the defense came around.”
It wasn’t easy though for the Cardinals to come back. Neither team led by more than three in the third set until a 5-0 Cardinal run made it 23-18. Atlantic scored the next three, but an Espinosa winner made it set point and an Atlantic violation sent the match to a fourth set.
Clarinda never trailed in the fourth set and gradually took control. A kill by Neihart was the final point of a 4-0 spurt to put Clarinda up 10-6. Neihart and Skylar Kelley had kills in a 4-0 run to extend the lead to 17-10. Atlantic would get no closer than four the remainder of the set.
Clarinda took that momentum, and expanded on it in the final set.
“Before the final set we said we have to be more intense than they are,” Elwood said. “Our bench was intense, the girls on the floor were and that carried over into the crowd.”
Kelley added five kills for the Cardinals while Jobe finished with three and Allbaugh two.
Taylor Cole and Allbaugh both joined Neihart with big numbers defensively. Cole finished with 21 digs and Allbaugh added 18. Jobe ended with nine digs and Kelley contributed four.
Clarinda ended the match at 91% from the service line with Allbaugh and Jobe serving five aces each.
The win was just the seventh in 26 matches for the Cardinals this season and gives them a shot at state-ranked Red Oak Wednesday. The Tigers had no trouble sweeping the Cardinals during their regular season meeting 25-5, 25-11, 25-14.
“We just have to compete harder than we did last time,” Elwood said. “I think we’re much better than the team that played them last time and we need to show that.”
“We have grown a lot since last time we played them,” Allen added. “We’ll give it all we have.”
First serve Wednesday from Red Oak is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!