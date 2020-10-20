Cardinal volleyball rallies past Atlantic in regional opener

Espinosa, Neihart and Stickler were the three Cardinal seniors that saw the floor and they all stepped up to produce the program’s first postseason win in three years.

“They took everything we said to heart,” co-coach Kaitlin Allen said. “They played their hearts out, we couldn’t have asked for more. They weren’t ready to be done yet. They proved it in set three and took it home from there.”

Neihart led the Cardinals with 12 kills and 29 digs. Espinosa added nine kills and nine digs while Stickler finished with six kills, eight digs and 27 assists.

The Cardinals had no momentum at the beginning of the third set after a pair of tough set losses to start the match.

The Cardinals started slowly with Elwood and Allen exhausting both of their opening set timeouts in the first 25 points with the Trojans leading 17-8.

Clarinda rallied, however, using a 9-0 run with Emmy Allbaugh at the service line to cut Atlantic’s lead to 19-18. A kill by Stickler cut it to one again at 21-20 and then a violation on Atlantic drew the Cardinals even. Atlantic scored the next two and four of the final five, however, with a block securing a 1-0 lead.