Cardinal volleyball opens conference play with home sweep

The Clarinda volleyball team was impressive in their Hawkeye 10 Conference opener, easily sweeping Creston Thursday, Sept. 2, at home.

Game scores were 25-8, 25-15 and 25-18.

Avery Walter led the Cardinal attack with eight kills on just 13 swings, good for a .615 attack efficiency.

Chloe Strait and Paige Millikan added six kills each while Taylor Cole finished with four and Skylar Kelley three. Emmy Allbaugh ended the evening with 22 assists.

Presley Jobe led a balanced back row effort with 10 digs for the Cardinals. Cole, Allbaugh and Aly Meier added nine digs each. Millikan finished with four and Kelley three.

The Cardinals were 92% from the service line and Allbaugh served three of the team’s nine aces. Meier and Cole added two each.

The Cardinals improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference. They welcome Kuemper and Denison to town Tuesday for a conference triangular.