Cardinal volleyball falls in Harlan

Clarinda volleyball suffered its fifth consecutive loss, dropping a 3-1 decision at Harlan on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-27, 25-17 and 25-23 as Clarinda lost its third match of the week, all in Hawkeye 10 Conference play to fall to 5-9 on the season and 1-5 in conference play.

Clarinda hit almost .200 for the match with Addy Wagoner leading the team with 15 kills. Taylor Cole added 11. Brooke Brown finished the match with six kills, and Jerzee Knight had five. Carsen Wellhausen and Ellie Cole ended with two kills each. Ellie Cole set up 12 assists while Emmy Allbaugh led the Cardinals with 19.

Taylor Cole led Clarinda’s defensive effort with 18 digs, while Presley Jobe added 15. Wagoner finished with nine digs. Allbaugh and Knight added six each while Kylie Meier ended with two. Brown finished with two blocks.

The Cardinals struggled at the service line at just 81% although they did have 11 aces. Taylor Cole served four aces. Wagoner and Brown added three each.