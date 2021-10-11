Cardinal volleyball ends long losing streak against Harlan

“That’s huge as a mindset for us,” Doyle said. “I think our girls play the name game with some of these bigger schools and the name Harlan can be intimidating. They were super confident coming out and beating Harlan was huge.”

The Cardinals will take the four set win, but the one set they did lose they had every chance to win. An early 5-0 run erased a 6-2 Harlan lead to start the match and then the Cardinals went on a 6-0 run thanks to two Presley Jobe aces and two Taylor Cole kills to lead 17-10. The Cyclones came back, though, and tied the set at 18. Clarinda scored the next four and led 22-18 and then again at 23-19, but saw Harlan score six straight to end the set, including aces on three of the set’s final four points.

“Our serve receive was very off in the first set and we haven’t seen that for a while,” Doyle said. “We weren’t getting our feet to the ball, which was a huge part of it. After that we came out stronger, though. We were confident and that’s huge for us.”

Brown’s block started working well early in the second set as the Cardinals used a 7-1 run to lead 12-6. After a Harlan side out, the Cardinals then scored 10 in a row with Cole at the service line to lead 22-7.