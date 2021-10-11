Cardinal volleyball ends long losing streak against Harlan

CLARINDA – The Clarinda volleyball team did something Thursday, Oct. 7, that they haven’t done in more than a decade: beat Harlan.
Clarinda earned a 3-1 win, their first over the Cyclones since September 2010. Game scores were 23-25, 25-9, 25-19 and 25-13.
Sophomore Brooke Brown stepped into the middle hitter position and in her second career varsity match finished the match with seven kills and eight blocks. Brown was named the match’s Most Impressive Athlete and said it was an enjoyable night of volleyball.
“It was really fun,” Brown said. “The team and I did great. We played our best out there.”
Clarinda head coach Jess Doyle said it’s been fun to watch Brown grow in her second year playing volleyball, ever.
“Last year she was just getting to know the game and wasn’t even sure she liked it,” Doyle said. “We’re glad she did. She still wasn’t as confident to start this season, but once she got more playing time in junior varsity and realized she could block and swing, she took off. We brought her over to work with the varsity and then Emmy (Allbaugh) started setting to her and they were clicking. Brooke came out confident (Thursday) and had eight blocks and that was huge. She was super fun to watch.”
The Cardinals improved to 11-10 overall and 4-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference while Harlan fell to 12-17 overall and 2-7 in conference play. Although Harlan is down this year compared to many seasons over the past decade, Doyle said beating the Cyclones was big for her team.
“That’s huge as a mindset for us,” Doyle said. “I think our girls play the name game with some of these bigger schools and the name Harlan can be intimidating. They were super confident coming out and beating Harlan was huge.”
The Cardinals will take the four set win, but the one set they did lose they had every chance to win. An early 5-0 run erased a 6-2 Harlan lead to start the match and then the Cardinals went on a 6-0 run thanks to two Presley Jobe aces and two Taylor Cole kills to lead 17-10. The Cyclones came back, though, and tied the set at 18. Clarinda scored the next four and led 22-18 and then again at 23-19, but saw Harlan score six straight to end the set, including aces on three of the set’s final four points.
“Our serve receive was very off in the first set and we haven’t seen that for a while,” Doyle said. “We weren’t getting our feet to the ball, which was a huge part of it. After that we came out stronger, though. We were confident and that’s huge for us.”
Brown’s block started working well early in the second set as the Cardinals used a 7-1 run to lead 12-6. After a Harlan side out, the Cardinals then scored 10 in a row with Cole at the service line to lead 22-7.
Harlan led by four at a couple spots early in the third set, but again Clarinda rallied, taking its first lead of the set at 14-13. Harlan stayed close, but Brown had three winners in a string of five points that led to a Harlan timeout at 21-17. Harlan scored two out of the break, but Clarinda answered with four to take a 2-1 lead.
An early 8-0 spurt gave the Cardinals a 10-4 lead in the fourth set, and they never looked back with Allbaugh serving three consecutive aces at one point late in the set.
“We have a strong part of our game and so usually when we get on a roll, it’s on the same rotation,” Doyle said. “It usually happens when Paige (Millikan) rotates up and Taylor rotates back. Taylor is super strong on defense and also a scorer and Paige gets a lot of kills for us too.”
Millikan led the Cardinals with 10 kills while Cole had eight and Brown ended with seven. Avery Walter added five kills while Chloe Strait had four and Allbaugh three. Allbaugh added 14 assists and six aces.
Cole and Presley Jobe added four aces each and Walter finished with three as Clarinda served at 89% for the match.
Brown had eight of the team’s 11 blocks and Jobe led the back line with five digs. Cole added four digs while Strait, Aly Meier and Bailey Nordyke all had three. Allbaugh contributed two.
Brown said the energy was great all night and that’s what kept them going and she looks forward to being a big part of the team going forward.
The Cardinals finish the regular season with home dates against East Mills and St. Albert.