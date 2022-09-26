Cardinal volleyball earns Hawkeye 10 road win

It took the Clarinda Cardinals four sets, but they were able to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball win of the season Thursday, Sept. 22, at Creston.

The three set wins for the Cardinals were all by comfortable margins, but Creston won set two. Game scores were 25-8, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-19.

Brooke Brown and Taylor Cole were the big hitters for the Cardinals, with Brown finishing with 14 kills and Cole adding 13. Addy Wagoner put away eight winners. Jerzee Knight had three and Carsen Wellhausen and Ellie Cole finished with two kills each.

Ellie Cole added 10 assists, while Emmy Allbaugh led the Cardinal offense with 21 assists. Kylie Meier added three assists and Taylor Cole finished with two.

Taylor Cole made it a double-double on the evening with 23 digs. Presley Jobe added 17, while Ellie Cole was also in double figures with 10 digs. Knight finished with eight digs, Wellhausen had five and Allbaugh and Brown ended with three each. Wagoner recorded two. Brown also ended with three blocks.

The Cardinals were 89% for the match from the service line, with Jobe leading the team with four aces. Wagoner, Knight and Taylor Cole all added two.

The win pushed Clarinda back above .500 at 11-10 on the season. The Cardinals are 2-5 in the conference and host St. Albert Tuesday.