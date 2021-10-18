Cardinal volleyball drops regular season finale at St. Albert

The Clarinda Cardinals had chances to take control of their final regular season match of the season, but couldn’t and fell 3-1 at St. Albert Thursday, Oct. 14.

The Saintes won the opening set 25-18, but the Cardinals responded with a 26-24 win in set two. The third set could have gone either way, but it was St. Albert winning it 30-28 for a 2-1 lead. The Saintes rolled 25-12 in the fourth to win the match.

The match was the regular season and Hawkeye 10 Conference finale for the Cardinals, who ended play at 13-15 overall and 4-6 in the conference. St. Albert improved to 17-12 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

Paige Millikan led a balanced Cardinal offense with 13 kills. Avery Walter added 12 winners while Taylor Cole finished with 10. Chloe Strait finished the match with five kills while Emmy Allbaugh accumulated 39 assists.

Cole and Presley Jobe had 24 digs each to lead the Cardinals while Brooke Brown led the front row defense with three blocks. Allbaugh added nine digs and Bailey Nordyke supplied eight. Walter finished with six, Aly Meier five, Strait four and Millikan three.

Clarinda was 81% from the service line with eight aces, including two each from Walter, Millikan and Allbaugh.

Clarinda opens regional play Monday at home against Shenandoah.