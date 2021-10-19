Cardinal volleyball downs rival Fillies to advance to regional semis

CLARINDA - The Clarinda volleyball team advanced to a Class 3A Region 4 semifinal and ended Shenandoah’s season in a 3-1 Cardinal victory Monday, Oct. 18.
Game scores were 25-18, 16-25, 25-15 and 25-13.
Clarinda junior setter Emmy Allbaugh was named the match’s Most Impressive Athlete, and she said it feels great to move on to the next round.
“We stayed up and started off well,” Allbaugh said, “and when we had a bad round, we were able to come back. We have had different hitters and have moved our rotation around this year, but it’s nice to have different plays and move the ball around.”
Clarinda advances to a regional semifinal Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Des Moines Christian. The match will begin at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to the regional final.
The Cardinals started well, forcing Shenandoah to call a timeout early, with Clarinda leading 11-5. The Fillies would get no closer than four during the opening set.
Shenandoah overcame an early deficit in the second set and ended up rolling. A 6-4 Cardinal lead became a 10-8 Fillies advantage, and then a 6-0 run put Shenandoah in front 16-10. Clarinda would trim the lead to three at 18-15 but watched the Fillies score seven of the final eight points in the set to even the match.
“We served aggressive, we blocked and our hitters took care of the ball,” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said about that second set. “We shut them down, got in their heads and came out on top. There were other points in the third and fourth that we did that, but we had dug ourselves in a hole.”
The second set was the first time in seven tries that Shenandoah had taken a set from Clarinda this season, and Cardinal head coach Jess Doyle said going into set three they focused on making sure that was the last.
“That kind of hurt and we talked in the huddle about how that shouldn’t happen,” Doyle said, “and how we are going to come back from this. We talked about what we have that we know will score against them. We paid attention to the little details and made it work.”
Clarinda responded well with the first three points in the third set and forced a Shenandoah timeout at 10-4. The Fillies came back within two multiple times at 12-10, 13-11 and 15-13, but two consecutive kills by Paige Millikan, followed by a Chloe Strait ace and an Avery Walter kill, gave the Cardinals an advantage that was too big to overcome.
Clarinda scored five of the first six points in the fourth set and rolled from there to take the match and advance.
“We have been waiting for this all season,” Doyle said. “We love playing Shenandoah. It’s always a good game with them. It’s exciting to move on.”
Comstock said her team just fell off last in the match.
“They started looking at the score and in those situations you can’t look at the scoreboard you just have to play,” Comstock said. “We looked at it, dwelled on it, lost those communication skills and it ended up in Clarinda’s favor. Things were called a little tighter (Monday) on both sides, but you have to learn from it and make adjustments.”
Kate Lantz led Shenandoah’s attack with 11 kills. Ashlynn Hodges added seven kills, Lynnae Green put away four, and Cassidy Morris ended with three winners. Peyton Athen ended with 12 assists, and Aliyah Parker had 11.
Macey Finlay led Shenandoah’s back row with 12 digs while Athen finished with 10. Parker had eight digs, and Hodges and Black finished with six each. Caroline Rogers added four digs, Morris had three and Lantz, and Jenna Burdorf finished with two each. Hodges, Lantz and Burdorf all had three blocks, while Rogers and Green finished with two each.
Shenandoah served at 91% for the match, with Hodges and Finlay serving two aces each.
Millikan led Clarinda’s attack with 16 kills, hitting .375 for the match. Taylor Cole added 10 kills while Walter finished with six. Brooke Brown put away four winners, Allbaugh had three and Strait two. Allbaugh finished the night with 32 assists.
“Emmy is really confident and it’s nice to have the hitters we have so she can mix it up and go pretty much wherever,” Doyle said. “She can go anywhere and we can make it work.”
Cole led the back line with 17 digs while Presley Jobe added 15. Allbaugh finished with nine digs, Millikan had eight, Aly Meier seven, Strait six and Walter five. Madison McQueen added two digs.
The Cardinals were 95% from the service line for the match and had 10 ace serves, led by five from Walter and three from Jobe.
Clarinda improved to 14-15 and ended Shenandoah’s year at 13-19. Comstock has nine of the 11 athletes who saw the floor back next year and eight of them for at least two more years. She said the message in the locker room from assistant coach Jeana Hogue was to take that second set into next season.
“Start there at the beginning of the season,” Comstock said. “I look forward to the future. It’s going to take them playing together and to work in the offseason to get there.”
The Fillies lose two seniors in Black and Morris, who Comstock said will be missed.
“Cassidy succeeded in many ways,” Comstock said. “She did a nice job and accepted the role that if she was taken out she would come back in. She was a good hitter and a good blocker and I used her as a server Thursday and she stepped up there. I moved Brooklen from a setter to a passer this year and she accepted that role and did a nice job. She got to a lot of balls that others probably couldn’t have. She stepped up her game and became a leader out there on the floor.”
Next for the Cardinals is a road trip to Des Moines Christian to battle the eighth-ranked Lions.
“It will take some aggressive serving, but getting them in, and some really scrappy defense,” Doyle said. “Just keeping the ball in play will be huge. They have a really tall team and a really good record. It will be tough.