Cardinal volleyball downs rival Fillies to advance to regional semis

“Emmy is really confident and it’s nice to have the hitters we have so she can mix it up and go pretty much wherever,” Doyle said. “She can go anywhere and we can make it work.”

Cole led the back line with 17 digs while Presley Jobe added 15. Allbaugh finished with nine digs, Millikan had eight, Aly Meier seven, Strait six and Walter five. Madison McQueen added two digs.

The Cardinals were 95% from the service line for the match and had 10 ace serves, led by five from Walter and three from Jobe.

Clarinda improved to 14-15 and ended Shenandoah’s year at 13-19. Comstock has nine of the 11 athletes who saw the floor back next year and eight of them for at least two more years. She said the message in the locker room from assistant coach Jeana Hogue was to take that second set into next season.

“Start there at the beginning of the season,” Comstock said. “I look forward to the future. It’s going to take them playing together and to work in the offseason to get there.”

The Fillies lose two seniors in Black and Morris, who Comstock said will be missed.