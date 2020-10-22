Cardinal volleyball downed by Red Oak in regional semi

RED OAK – Clarinda volleyball showed a lot of fight against ninth-ranked Red Oak Wednesday, Oct. 21, but fell 3-0 in a Class 3A regional semifinal.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-9 and 25-15.
The season ended at 7-20 for the Cardinals while the Tigers advanced to a regional final Tuesday against Knoxville.
The Cardinals played without senior Jessalee Neihart, who missed the game because of an illness. Co-head coaches Kaitlin Allen and Macy Elwood moved Taylor Cole out of the libero spot and she led the team with seven kills playing all the way around the floor. Freshman Brooke Meyer stepped in at libero.
“We thought they stepped up and did what was expected of them,” Allen said on the lineup changes. “They gave 110% effort.”
“We worked on it (Tuesday) in practice,” Elwood added, “and it looked good. I wasn’t nervous about it coming in. If we had more girls healthy early in the season we may have tried something like that.”
Red Oak took control early with the first five points of the match. Clarinda never really threatened in the first set, but never let Red Oak get more than nine points ahead throughout the set.
The second set was never close with Red Oak scoring the first five and 11 of the first 12 points.
It took the Tigers longer to pull away in the final set. Red Oak held a 10-5 lead, but Clarinda pulled within 11-9 on kills by Cole and Faith Espinosa. The teams traded points to keep Clarinda within 12-10 and 13-11, but Red Oak scored the next three and pulled away from there, ending the set on a 9-2 run.
“We told the girls before the match if we could outhustle them we would be in the game,” Elwood said. “They gave all-out effort in the first and third sets and we told them it’s nothing to hang our heads about. Red Oak is a good team and they are going to do things at state.”
Allen felt her team showed what they were capable of in the final set.
“We always tell the girls you are better than you think you are,” Allen said. “They don’t give themselves enough credit. They had their shot to prove how good they are and how good they can be. I think they started to believe in themselves a little more.”
Cole had 19 digs to add to her seven kills. She also served three of Clarinda’s four aces.
Espinosa finished with five kills and Teya Stickler added two to go with 12 assists.
Presley Jobe chipped in 11 digs while Meyer added nine. Stickler finished with eight digs, Emmy Allbaugh ended with seven and Skylar Kelley had three.
The Cardinals served at 94% for the match.
Liz Carbaugh and Lexi Johnson finished with 13 kills each to lead the Tigers, who will play Knoxville Tuesday in a regional final at Creston.
Stickler, Neihart and Espinosa are seniors and exit the program along with Makayla Fichter and Kristen Smith.
“They are good girls that played a lot of volleyball for us,” Elwood said. “We’ll have some big shoes to fill.”
“We’ll miss them,” Allen added. “I know they will do great things in their future and we wish them the best.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!