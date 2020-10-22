Cardinal volleyball downed by Red Oak in regional semi

It took the Tigers longer to pull away in the final set. Red Oak held a 10-5 lead, but Clarinda pulled within 11-9 on kills by Cole and Faith Espinosa. The teams traded points to keep Clarinda within 12-10 and 13-11, but Red Oak scored the next three and pulled away from there, ending the set on a 9-2 run.

“We told the girls before the match if we could outhustle them we would be in the game,” Elwood said. “They gave all-out effort in the first and third sets and we told them it’s nothing to hang our heads about. Red Oak is a good team and they are going to do things at state.”

Allen felt her team showed what they were capable of in the final set.

“We always tell the girls you are better than you think you are,” Allen said. “They don’t give themselves enough credit. They had their shot to prove how good they are and how good they can be. I think they started to believe in themselves a little more.”

Cole had 19 digs to add to her seven kills. She also served three of Clarinda’s four aces.

Espinosa finished with five kills and Teya Stickler added two to go with 12 assists.