Cardinal volleyball completes 2-0 week at Mount Ayr

The Clarinda volleyball team stepped out of conference Thursday, Sept. 23, in Mount Ayr and beat the Raiderettes 3-0.

Game scores were 25-19, 25-15 and 26-24.

The win took Clarinda into a break in the schedule as the Cardinals don’t play again until Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Paige Millikan was Clarinda’s top attacker on the day, putting away 10 kills. Taylor Cole added eight kills for the Cardnials while Emmy Allbaugh finished with four. Sage Howard put away three winners and Skylar Kelley had two.

Allbaugh finished the match with an even 20 assists. She added seven digs and four ace serves.

Cole led the back line with 11 digs. Allbaugh’s seven digs were followed by Millikan’s five and four each from Presley Jobe and Aly Meier. Chloe Strait and Bailey Nordyke added three digs each.

Strait also had two of Clarinda’s ace serves.

The Cardinals improved to 10-9 on the season. Mount Ayr fell to 7-4.