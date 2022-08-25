Cardinal volleyball beats Lenox, loses to Stanton on opening night

The Clarinda volleyball team opened its season with a split of two matches in a triangular in Stanton Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Cardinals rolled past Lenox 21-6 and 21-6, but then lost to the host Viqueens 21-17 and 21-11.

In the win, Addy Wagoner led the Cardinal offense with six kills. Skylar Kelley added three winners while Brooke Brown, Taylor Cole and Avery Walter finished with two each. Emmy Allbaugh set up the offense with 11 assists.

Brown led the defense at the net with three blocks, while Walter added two.

Walter had three of the seven Cardinal aces.

Cole led the Cardinal offense with four kills in the loss against Stanton, with Brown adding three. Allbaugh popped up nine assists.

Cole and Presley Jobe contributed four digs each. Brown and Walter both finished with two blocks.

The Cardinals are off until their home and Hawkeye 10 Conference opener Thursday, Sept. 1, against Lewis Central.