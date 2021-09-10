Cardinal volleyball beats Denison, loses to Kuemper

The Clarinda volleyball team split a pair of home Hawkeye 10 Conference matches, beating Denison 3-1 and losing to Kuemper 3-0 Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Cardinals opened play with a 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-14 win over the Monarchs before losing to the Knights 25-16, 25-11 and 25-15.

Avery Walter led the Cardinal offense in the win over Denison with 14 kills. Chloe Strait added nine kills while Taylor Cole ended with eight and Paige Millikan had five. Emmy Allbaugh and Skylar Kelley added two each.

Allbaugh popped up 28 assists to go with a team-best 20 digs. Presley Jobe contributed 18 digs and also had two assists.

Also on the back row, Cole finished with 13 digs while Walter and Aly Meier ended with five each. Colbie Wilmes finished with three and Jerzee Knight had two.

The Cardinals finished with seven blocks with Millikan and Kelley contributing three each.

The Cardinals also served nine aces for the match with Allbaugh putting three away and Jobe and Meier two each.

Walter again led the Clarinda offense against Kuemper with eight kills, followed closely by Cole’s seven. Strait finished with three and Millikan had two to go with two assists.