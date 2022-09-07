Cardinal volleyball beats Denison, loses to Kuemper

The Clarinda volleyball team split a pair of Hawkeye 10 Conference matches in Denison Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Cardinals beat the host Monarchs 3-1, but lost to Kuemper 3-0.

Clarinda lost its opening set to Denison 25-23, but rallied to comfortably win the next three 25-17, 25-16 and 25-18. The Cardinals were quite close in one of the three sets against the Knights, falling 25-13, 28-26 and 25-17.

Addy Wagoner put away 21 kills and hit .378 in the win over Denison. Taylor Cole added 13 winners, while Brooke Brown finished with eight and Jerzee Knight six. Avery Walter added three kills.

Emmy Allbaugh distributed 27 assists and Ellie Cole had 19 for the Cardinals. Knight and Presley Jobe added two each.

Brown also had four blocks for the match. Carsen Wellhausen added three blocks and Walter had two.

Taylor Cole led Clarinda’s back row with 29 digs. Jobe added 18 and Maddie McQueen also reached double digits with 10. Allbaugh finished with eight digs, Knight had five, Walter three and Wagoner and Aly Meier two each.

Wagoner was again Clarinda’s offensive leader against the Knights with 10 kills. Taylor Cole put away seven and Brown finished with five. Knight ended the match with three kills, while Walter had two.

Allbaugh and Ellie Cole were nearly identical with assists, with Allbaugh finishing with 12 and Cole 11. Knight added three.

On the defensive side, Wellhausen contributed six blocks and Knight added three. Taylor Cole led the back row with 19 digs, while Jobe added 13 and McQueen 10. Allbaugh finished with eight, Wagoner had five and Ellie Cole three. Brown, Knight and Walter all finished with two digs.

The Cardinals missed just two serves against Kuemper, but ended up at 89% efficiency for the two matches.

Brown served five aces, including four against Denison. Jobe added three.

The Cardinals left Denison with a 5-5 record for the season, 1-2 in conference play.

Next is a non-conference match for the Cardinals as they travel to East Mills Thursday evening.