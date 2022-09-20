Cardinal volleyball advances to Red Oak Tourney Gold Bracket

The Clarinda volleyball team won its first four matches Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Red Oak Tournament before ultimately falling in the tournament semifinal.

It was an impressive effort for a Cardinal team that came in on a five-match losing streak.

The day started with pool play and Clarinda won both of its matches, beating Fremont-Mills 2-1 and then Abraham Lincoln 2-1.

All 12 teams in the field were then pooled again, and the Cardinals again went 2-0, beating Glenwood 2-1 and Underwood 2-0.

Clarinda then moved into the Gold Tournament, where the Cardinals dropped a 2-0 decision to Treynor in a semifinal.

The Cardinals started the day beating Fremont-Mills 21-14, 18-21 and 15-5.

Taylor Cole paced the Cardinals with eight kills. Brooke Brown put seven winners away, and Addy Wagoner finished with five. Emmy Allbaugh set up nine assists and Ellie Cole finished with seven. Kylie Meier added two assists.

Brown also contributed five blocks and five digs defensively. Taylor Cole led the back row with 14 digs. Wagoner added five digs. Maddie McQueen, Ellie Cole and Allbaugh finished with three each while Jerzee Knight and Presley Jobe had two.

The Cardinals then took down Abraham Lincoln 21-18, 11-21 and 15-11 to win Pool B.

Wagoner hit .526 for the match and led the Cardinals with 10 winners. Taylor Cole added four kills while Brown had three. Allbaugh put up 11 assists and Ellie Cole added three.

The defensive effort was led by Jobe’s 10 digs. Taylor Cole added seven digs while Allbaugh had four, Wagoner three and McQueen and Knight had two each. Brown added three blocks.

After winning the Pool B title, Clarinda was re-pooled into Pool BB with Underwood, who had finished second in Pool A and Glenwood, who had taken third in Pool C.

The Cardinals opened with a tight 23-25, 22-20, 15-13 victory over Glenwood.

Wagoner again led the Cardinal offense with 10 kills. Brown added six and Taylor Cole finished with five. Knight put away two winners and added three assists. Allbaugh led the Cardinals with nine assists while Ellie Cole finished with five.

Taylor Cole also had 15 digs with Jobe adding 11. Knight finished with seven digs, Allbaugh had six and McQueen five. Brown had four digs and four blocks. Ellie Cole finished with three digs, and Wagoner had two.

After three straight 2-1 wins, the Cardinals were able to put away Underwood 22-20 and 21-18 to win Pool BB and advance to the Gold Bracket.

Taylor Cole led the offense with seven kills in the Underwood match with Wagoner adding six and Knight four. Brown finished with two winners. Allbaugh’s 10 assists led the Cardinals with Ellie Cole adding six.

On the defensive side, Jobe finished with 17 digs and Taylor Cole added 12. Knight, Wagoner and Allbaugh all had four digs with McQueen, Ellie Cole and Meier all ending with two.

However, Clarinda’s unbeaten day ended in the Gold Bracket semifinals with a 25-18, 25-19 loss to Treynor.

Wagoner and Taylor Cole put away four kills each in the loss, with Knight, Brown and Carsen Wellhausen all ending with two. Allbaugh contributed seven assists and Ellie Cole added four.

Jobe led back line with seven digs. McQueen, Ellie Cole Taylor Cole all had five. Brown added three digs while Wagoner, Allbaugh and Meier all finished with two.

For the day, the Cardinals served at 88% with Knight leading the team with nine ace serves. Taylor Cole and Allbaugh added seven aces each and Brown and Wagoner both had five.

Clarinda’s 4-1 day improved the season record to 9-10. The Cardinals are back home for a non-conference date Tuesday against Mount Ayr.