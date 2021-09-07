Cardinal volleyball 4-1 to finish third at home tournament

Sidney finished second, Clarinda third and Shenandoah fourth at the Clarinda volleyball tournament Saturday, Aug. 4.

The Cowgirls won three of their five matches, with both losses coming against champion Tri-Center.

Clarinda was 4-1 on the day while Shenandoah finished 2-4.

Sidney lost to Tri-Center in the final 25-22 and 25-19.

Fallon Sheldon and Kaden Payne led the offense with five kills each while Avery Dowling set up 14 assists.

Emily Hutt ended the day with 11 digs. Eve Brumbaugh finished with six digs, Dowling had five and Aunika Hayes and Makenna Laumann both had four.

The Cowgirls advanced to the final with a 2-1 win over Clarinda. Game scores were 25-13, 23-25 and 15-7.

Payne led the Sidney offense with 10 kills while Hayes and Sheldon finished with five each. Dowling ended with 26 assists.

Hutt led the Cowgirl back line with 13 digs. Mia Foster added seven while Laumann, Brumbaugh and Dowling contributed five each.