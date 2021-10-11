Cardinal volleyball 2-3 at Indianola Tournament

The Clarinda volleyball team opened play with two wins and advanced to the semifinals of the Indianola Tournament Saturday, Oct. 9.

The Cardinals beat Indianola 2-1 and Fort Dodge 2-0 before falling to Perry 2-1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 2-0 in the semifinals and then 2-0 to Glenwood in the third place match.

The Cardinals began the day with a thrilling 15-21, 21-19 and 21-19 win over the hosts from Indianola, a much bigger school that entered the day with a winning record and eventually finished second.

Taylor Cole and Paige Millikan led the Cardinals with six kills each while Avery Walter added five. Emmy Allbaugh finished with 15 assists.

Presley Jobe led the Cardinal defense with nine digs while Cole finished with six and Bailey Nordyke ended with four.

The Cardinals then beat Fort Dodge 25-23 and 25-22.

Millikan was again the team’s offensive leader with six kills while Allbaugh set up nine assists. Jobe was strong defensively with 13 digs.

Clarinda beat Perry 21-7 to start the final pool play match, but let the Jayettes respond and rallied for the win 22-20 in the second and 15-8 in the third.