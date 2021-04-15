Cardinal track finishes 2nd at Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinals swept the field events and finished either second or third in nearly every relay in finishing second at the Shenandoah Mustang Relays Monday, April 12.
The Cardinals scored 160 points, well off of Glenwood’s 214. Shenandoah finished third in the eight-team meet with 122 points.
Sidney and Essex were also in the field, with the Cowboys finishing sixth with 35 points and the Trojans eighth with 16 points.
Clarinda head coach Chad Blank said they had 14 personal bests at the meet, which he said is all he can ask for.
“I’m pleased with how we have been competing,” Blank said. “It’s difficult to see Glenwood at every meet, but our kids continue to compete. They embrace the competition and look forward to competing with one of the best teams in the area on a regular basis.”
The Cardinals were strong in the field events again, led by a 1-2 finish in the discus. Crew Howard threw 128 feet, 10 inches to take the event title while teammate Grant Jobe was just eight inches back in second place.
Michael Shull won the long jump with a leap of 21-6.25. He was followed in third place by Tadyn Brown at 18-6.
Logan Green took the shot put title at 42-9.75 with Howard finishing sixth.
Isaac Jones leaped 6-4 to win the high jump with Cole Baumgart finishing sixth.
Blank said the team’s depth in the high jump is pretty incredible.
“Jones is jumping well,” Blank said, “but we also have three guys who have cleared 5-8 several times in Cole Baumgart, Ethan McAndrews and Wyatt Schmitt. They are all getting closer to hitting the 5-10 mark.”
Mason McClarnon added a win in the 400 for the Cardinals, finishing in 55.18 seconds. It was one of three 400s McClarnon ran for the second meet in a row and Blank said he likes what he has seen from the South Page senior.
Shull added a second-place run in the 100 in 11.74.
Michael Mayer finished second and Jon McCall third in the 800 for the Cardinals. Both clocked in at 2:13.
Mark Everett was just ahead of teammate Treyton Schaapherder in the two longest open events. Everett was third in the 3200 at 11:15 and fifth in the 1600 at 5:22. Schaapherder was fourth in the 3200 at 11:15 and sixth in the 1600 at 5:23.
Jones added a sixth-place run in the 110 hurdles for Clarinda.
The Cardinals didn’t win a single relay, but finished second in three of them and third in three others. They were second in the 4x200 in 1:34.58 with Shull, Tadyn Brown, Cole Ridnour and Kade Engstrand. Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman and McCall ran an 8:55 in the 4x800 to take second. The shuttle hurdle was also second with Tyler Raybourn, Schmitt, Xavier Degroot and Adam Johnson in a time of 1:15.04.
Blank said athletes like Engstrand and Ridnour work hard and contribute mainly on relays. Blank said it’s these kinds of guys that make a good track team.
The Cardinals were also third in the 4x100 with Shull, Ethan McAndrews, Ridnour and Engstrand, third in the 4x400 with McClarnon, Brayden Hayes, Ronnie Weidman and Mayer and third in the 1600 medley with Johnson, McAndrews, Forrest Eberly and Hayes.
They were also fourth in the 800 medley.
Blank said his team simply needs to keep working hard and doing the little things right to see continued success going forward.
“We must stay motivated, happy and healthy,” Blank said, “and the sky is the limit for this group.”
The Mustangs didn’t have a single event win, but piled up the points in many events.
Carter Backus took second in both open hurdle events for the Mustangs. He ran the 110 hurdles in 16.20 and the 400 hurdles in 59.63. Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra barely beat Backus in both events.
Alex Razee added a second-place mark in the 400 at 55.72 for Shenandoah.
Backus added a third-place run in the 100 while teammate Hunter Dukes finished fourth. Backus finished in 11.76 and Dukes 11.90.
Riley Backus finished third in the 200 in 23.90 and added a fourth-place leap in the high jump at an even six feet.
Dukes finished fourth in the long jump at 18-1.5.
Tyler Laughlin placed in both throws for the Mustangs, launching the discus 115-9 for third and the shot put 41-5 for fifth.
Brody Cullin finished fifth in the 400 hurdles and sixth in the long jump for Shenandoah while Rafe Rodewald and Bryce McDowell were 5-6 in the 3200.
Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff thought it was a well-rounded effort from his team with a “nice combination of points from everybody.”
Ratliff liked what he saw from Dukes in the long jump and sprints as the freshman continues to improve. He also mentioned a couple freshmen in the mid-distance events, Nolan Mount and Razee, as strong contributors.
“They have really pushed hard at practice and the last couple meets and it’s really showing now,” Ratliff said. “They are putting out good splits in their 400 and 800 races.”
Razee added a sixth-place mark in the 800.
Third-place was the closest to the top the Mustangs were in any of the relays. They took third in the 4x200 with Riley Backus, Dukes, Blake Herold and Evan Holmes in 1:38.96. They were also third in the 800 medley with Beau Gardner, Holmes, Herold and Razee in 1:43.48 and third in the 4x800 with Brandon McDowell, Mount, Jade Spangler and Mitchell Jones in 9:46.25.
The Mustangs added fourth-place runs in the 4x100, 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relays while taking fifth in the 1600 medley.
Ratliff said specifically the sprint relays need cleaned up a bit, so they can reach their full potential going forward.
“We have a good group of sprinters and need to connect better in them,” Ratliff said.
Shenandoah’s senior group was also honored with senior night festivities taking place during the meet. Ratliff said they are leading the team well so far.
“This group of seniors has been a big part of the success we have had the past four years,” Ratliff said. “Hopefully we can finish the year strong and they can earn their last meet on the blue oval.”
Sidney head coach Donnie Sears said it was good to see his kids see some tough competition, but competing coming off prom weekend made things difficult for his team.
“We didn’t perform as well as we performed the first two meets of the season,” Sears said. “When we saw the schedule coming back on a Monday after prom we knew we would have to gut through it. We made it through and we’ll go back to work.”
Matthew Benedict cleared 6-2 to take second in the high jump. He added a third-place run in the 400 hurdles in 1:02.76 to lead the Cowboys.
“We wished (Matthew) could have had the opportunity for the bar to be moved up by one inch to 6-3,” Sears said about the high jump. “He believes he can make 6-3 and as far as he was over 6-2, I think he had it in him. There is something about 6-4 that is intimidating and 6-3 would have put him close to (qualifying for the Drake Relays).”
Cole Stenzel had a nice night in the throws for the Cowboys, placing third in the shot put at 41-7.5 and sixth in the discus.
Sidney’s Conner Moheng was fifth in the 400, continuing a strong season for him to this point.
“Conner has a nice season going and has been a nice surprise,” Sears said. “He can run anything from a 100 to an 800. He’ll be near the top of the conference in the 400 and 800 and will do some sprints.”
Sidney’s best relay was a fifth-place mark in the 4x400 with Benedict and Moheng joined by Carter Hunt and Taylor McFail in a time of 4:09.93.
Sears said it’s been a tough start for his team with Easter weekend followed by prom weekend. He said that should drop the distractions for a while and hopefully his team will be ready to perform well going forward.
“We need to get some work in,” Sears said. “We’re paying the price today (for two straight busy weekends), but we’re done and now it’s about getting the kids back and catching them up.”
The Essex Trojans scored the most points they have in a meet so far this season and co-head coach Seth Ward said his team had a personal best in every event except for two.
“We competed against the bigger schools,” Ward said, “with just two conference teams here and we stayed with them fairly close.”
Essex’s best finish was a fourth-place mark in the 1600 medley. The team of Philip Franks, Johnny Resh, Tony Racine and Dylan Barrett completed the race in 4:15.50.
The same four athletes took fifth in the 4x200 in 1:47.15 and the Trojans were seventh in the 800 medley with Racine, Skylar Hall, Barrett and Resh in 1:50.51.
Resh finished seventh in the 200, Racine seventh in the 1600 and Kooper Nelson eighth in the discus for the Trojans.
Ward said it’s simply about continuing to improve for his young team.
“We just need to keep going for our personal bests,” Ward said. “We’re young and we have plenty of time to improve. We need to work on our handoffs in the relays and Tony will continue to work on his mile with when to kick, when to follow and when to pass.”
Clarinda, Shenandoah and Sidney compete again Friday while Essex is off until next week.
Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney full results (Top 8 places noted)
Team scoring – 2. Clarinda 160. 3. Shenandoah 122. 6. Sidney 35. 8. Essex 16.
100 meter dash – 2. Michael Shull, Clarinda 11.74. 3. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 11.76. 4. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 11.90. Cole Ridnour, Clarinda 12.23. Jeremiah Ballen, Sidney 12.51. Jeryn Parmer, Sidney 13.26. Philip Franks, Essex 13.58. Skylar Hall, Essex 14.03. Nic Givens, Essex 15.46.
200 meter dash – 3. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 23.90. 7. Johnny Resh, Essex 24.98. Cole Ridnour, Clarinda 25.90. Morgan Cotten, Shenandoah 26.31. Jeremiah Ballen, Sidney 26.46. Micah Aldana, Sidney 28.53. Skylar Hall, Essex 29.83. Johnathan Staley, Essex 32.30.
400 meter dash – 1. Mason McClarnon, Clarinda 55.18. 2. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 55.72. 5. Conner Moheng, Sidney 56.92. 8. Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 58.32. Nic Givens, Essex 1:05.82.
800 meter run – 2. Michael Mayer, Clarinda 2:13.24. 3. Jon McCall, Clarinda 2:13.81. 6. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 2:17.26. 7. Nolan Mount, Shenandoah 2:18.48.
1600 meter run – 5. Mark Everett, Clarinda 5:22.64. 6. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 5:23.17. 7. Tony Racine, Essex 5:23.27. 8. Mitchell Jones, Shenandoah 5:24.16. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah 5:34.12.
3200 meter run – 3. Mark Everett, Clarinda 11:15.80. 4. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 11:15.87. 5. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 11:58.78. 6. Bryce McDowell, Shenandoah 11:59.42.
110 meter hurdles - 2. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 16.20. 6. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 18.70.
400 meter hurdles – 2. Carter Backus, Shenandoah 59.63. 3. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 1:02.76. 5. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 1:05.26.
Discus – 1. Crew Howard, Clarinda 128-10. 2. Grant Jobe, Clarinda 128-2. 3. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 115-9. 6. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 102-9. 7. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 101-7. 8. Kooper Nelson, Essex 97-5. Nik Peters, Sidney 90-6. Johnathan Staley, Essex 71-7.5.
Shot put – 1. Logan Green, Clarinda 42-9.75. 3. Cole Stenzel, Sidney 41-7.5. 5. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah 41-5. 6. Crew Howard, Clarinda 39-5.5. 7. Nik Peters, Sidney 39-4. 8. Zach Foster, Shenandoah 36-10.75. Kooper Nelson, Essex 32-9.25. Johnathan Staley, Essex 29-0.75.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 6-4. 2. Matthew Benedict, Sidney 6-2. 4. Riley Backus, Shenandoah 6-0. 6. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 5-8.
Long jump – 1. Michael Shull, Clarinda 21-6.25. 3. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 18-6. 4. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 18-1.5. 6. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 17-1.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Ethan McAndrews, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand) 46.33. 4. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Riley Backus, Blake Herold, Carter Backus) 46.84. 7. Sidney (Ethan Peters, Cole Stenzel, Jeremiah Ballen, Conner Moheng) 50.06.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Michael Shull, Tadyn Brown, Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand) 1:34.58. 3. Shenandoah (Riley Backus, Hunter Dukes, Blake Herold, Evan Holmes) 1:38.96. 5. Essex (Johnny Resh, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett, Philip Franks) 1:47.15.
4x400 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Brayden Hayes, Ronnie Weidman, Michael Mayer) 3:52.22. 4. Shenandoah (Alex Razee, Blake Herold, Ashtin Perrin, Evan Holmes) 4:01.04. 5. Sidney (Matthew Benedict, Conner Moheng, Carter Hunt, Taylor McFail) 4:09.93.
4x800 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 8:55.54. 3. Shenandoah (Brandon McDowell, Nolan Mount, Jade Spangler, Mitchell Jones) 9:46.25.
Shuttle hurdle relay – 2. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Wyatt Schmitt, Xavier Degroot, Adam Johnson) 1:15.04. 4. Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Brody Cullin, Evan Flowers) 1:19.30.
800 meter medley relay – 3. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Evan Holmes, Blake Herold, Alex Razee) 1:43.48. 4. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Nathan King, Kade Engstrand, Mason McClarnon) 1:45.08. 7. Essex (Tony Racine, Skylar Hall, Dylan Barrett, Johnny Resh) 1:50.51.
1600 meter medley relay – 3. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Ethan McAndrews, Forrest Eberly, Brayden Hayes) 4:08.90. 4. Essex (Philip Franks, Johnny Resh, Tony Racine, Dylan Barrett) 4:15.50. 5. Shenandoah (Beau Gardner, Morgan Cotten, Ashtin Perrin, Bryce McDowell) 4:16.10.