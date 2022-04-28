Cardinal track and field wins team titles at Audubon

The Clarinda track and field teams earned close team titles at the Bob Clark Relays Tuesday, April 26, at Audubon.

The Cardinal boys scored 129 points to beat ACGC by a single point and Underwood by nine. There were 15 teams in the field. The Cardinal girls scored 100 points in a field of 13 teams, beating Underwood by 2.5.

Clarinda senior Paige Millikan highlighted Clarinda’s performance by breaking the meet record in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 11 inches.

Raenna Henke and Tadyn Brown also won events on the day for the Cardinals.

Brown and Isaac Jones were 1-2 in the long jump with Brown leaping 21-1.75 and Jones 20-10.5.

Henke won the 1500 by .05 seconds in a finishing time of 5 minutes, 15.59 seconds. Teammate Ashlyn Eberly finished fourth. Henke was also second in the 3000 for the Cardinals with a final time of 11:40.52. Eberly finished fifth.

The Cardinal girls also won the 4x100 meter relay with the team of Bailey Nordyke, Millikan, Aly Meier and Jerzee Knight crossing the finish line in 54.12.

The Cardinals added a runner-up finish in the 4x200 relay with Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Millikan and Meier in 1:55.45. They were also third in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The 4x400 team of Nordyke, Jobe, Callie King and Meier finished in 4:43.67 and the 4x800 team of Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, King and Henke crossed the line in 10:58.90.

Jobe added a third-place finish in the 100 in 14.53 for the Cardinals. Hesse finished fourth in the 400 in 1:08.75 and fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:15.75. Sunderman crossed fifth in the 800 in 2:46.43.

Brown ran all open events for the Cardinal boys and added a runner-up mark in the 200 in 23.45 and a third-place finish in the 400 in 52.21.

Jones finished second in the high jump at 6-1 and Logan Green took second in the shot put with a best toss of 44-3 for the Cardinals.

Treyton Schaapherder ran the three longest events for Clarinda and finished second in the 3200 in 10:25.30, third in the 800 in 2:10.57 and fourth in the 1600 in 4:52.18. Teammate Michael Mayer added a fourth-place run in the 800 in 2:11.15.

Tyler Raybourn finished fourth in both hurdle events, ending the 110 hurdles in 15.87 and the 400 hurdles in 1:01.28.

The Cardinals had three third-place finishes to lead the relay group. The 4x200 finished in 1:35.89 with Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Jones and Wyatt Schmitt. The 4x400 crossed the finish line in 3:41.48 with Cooper Phillips, Schmitt, Engstrand and Brayden Hayes. Also, the 4x800 ended in 8:59.99 with Mayer, Hayes, Alec Wyman and Kyle Wagoner.

The Cardinals were also fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay with Xavier DeGroot, Schmitt, Levi Wise and Raybourn in 1:08.75 and fourth in the 1600 medley relay with Hayes, Phillips, Ronnie Weidman and Wagoner in 3:53.76.

The Cardinals next make the trip to Van Meter Thursday for a coed meet.

Full Clarinda girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 100.

100 meter dash: 3. Presley Jobe 14.53. Madison McQueen 15.29.

200 meter dash: 8. Presley Jobe 30.11. Tobi Sunderman 30.85.

400 meter dash: 4. Amelia Hesse 1:08.75. Addison Moore 1:17.23.

800 meter run: 5. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:46.43. Hannah Higgins 3:08.29.

1500 meter run: 1. Raenna Henke 5:15.59. 4. Ashlyn Eberly 5:38.52.

3000 meter run: 2. Raenna Henke 11:40.52. 5. Ashlyn Eberly 12:20.95.

100 meter hurdles: 7. Paige May 18.90. Chloe Strait DQ.

400 meter hurdles: 5. Amelia Hesse 1:15.75. 6. Chloe Strait 1:19.68.

Discus: 6. Quinn Durfey 83-5. Lylly Merrill 71-8.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 26-10. Kaylee Smith 22-5.

Long jump: 1. Paige Millikan 16-11.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Aly Meier, Jerzee Knight) 54.12.

4x200 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Paige Millikan, Aly Meier) 1:55.45.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Presley Jobe, Callie King, Aly Meier) 4:43.67.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Callie King, Raenna Henke) 10:58.90.

800 meter medley relay: Clarinda (Elexiea Smith, Madison McQueen, Tobi Sunderman, Addison Moore) 2:19.11.

1600 meter medley relay: 7. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Aly Meier, Paige Millikan, Callie King) 4:54.51.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 6. Clarinda (Paige May, Lylly Merrill, Dakota Wise, Chloe Strait) 1:22.91.

Full Clarinda boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 129.

100 meter dash: 6. Tadyn Brown 12.06. Adam Johnson 12.39.

200 meter dash: 2. Tadyn Brown 23.45. Adam Johnson 25.18.

400 meter dash: 3. Tadyn Brown 52.21. Alec Wyman 57.03.

800 meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder 2:10.57. 4. Michael Mayer 2:11.15.

1600 meter run: 4. Treyton Schaapherder 4:52.18. 6. Kyle Wagoner 4:57.86.

3200 meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder 10:25.30. 7. Mark Everett 11:25.37.

110 meter hurdles: 4. Tyler Raybourn 15.87. 8. Xavier DeGroot 16.88.

400 meter hurdles: 4. Tyler Raybourn 1:01.28. Kolby McAndrews 1:05.36.

High jump: 2. Isaac Jones 6-1. 7. Cole Baumgart 5-8.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown 21-1.75. 2. Isaac Jones 20-10.5.

Discus: 8. Grant Jobe 123-11. Creighton Tuzzio 115-7.

Shot put: 2. Logan Green 44-3. 8. Teagan Fichter 39-7.

4x100 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Taten Eighmy, Isaac Jones, Kade Engstrand, Brayden Hayes) 47.54.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt) 1:35.89.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Cooper Phillips, Wyatt Schmitt, Kade Engstrand, Brayden Hayes) 3:41.48.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Kyle Wagoner) 8:59.99.

800 meter medley relay: 6. Clarinda (Ayden Sunderman, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips) 1:41.71.

1600 meter medley relay: 4. Clarinda (Brayden Hayes, Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Kyle Wagoner) 3:53.76.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 4. Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) 1:08.75.