Cardinal track and field wins seven events at Doane Indoor

Both Clarinda track and field teams opened their seasons with second place finishes at the Class C edition of the Doane (Neb.) Indoor Invitational Friday, March 18.

The Cardinal girls scored 70 points, losing only to Bishop Neumann’s 80.5, in the 14-team field. The Cardinal boys scored 64 points in a field of 13 teams, well off of Wilber-Clatonia’s 92. Both Cardinal teams were double digit points ahead of third place.

The Cardinal girls had five winning finishes, led by Mayson Hartley, who won both the 3200 and 1600 meter runs. She finished the 3200 in 12 minutes, 21.64 seconds, and ended the 1600 in 5:53.95. Teammate Ashlyn Eberly took sixth in the 1600 in 6:22.84.

Jerzee Knight was the other individual event winner for the Cardinals, leading a 1-2 Clarinda finish with Taylor Cole in the 60 meter dash. Knight qualified in 8.44 and Cole 8.45 for the top two spots in the preliminaries. Knight lowered her time to 8.34 in the final with Cole ending in 8.44. Knight added a fourth-place finish in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches.

Knight was also part of the winning 4x400 meter relay, along with Cole, Paige Millikan and Bailey Nordyke in a time of 4:29.93.

The Cardinals also won the other contested relay, the 4x800, with the team of Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Callie King and Eberly racing to a finishing time of 11:09.34.

Millikan had a pair of runner-up finishes individually. She was second in the 200 in 27.85 and in the long jump at 15-7.5.

Bailey Nordyke finished sixth in the long jump at 14-5.5 and Amelia Hesse ended sixth in the 800 in a time of 2:44.10 for the Cardinals.

The Cardinal boys had a pair of winning marks. Isaac Jones cleared 6-2 to take the high jump title while the 4x800 meter relay team of Michael Mayer, Treyton Schaapherder, Kyle Wagoner and Alec Wyman crossed the line in a time of 9:08.58.

Tadyn Brown picked up a pair of runner-up finishes for the Cardinals. He was second in the long jump with a best jump of 20-9 and also the 60 meter dash in a time of 7.29, which was a touch better than his time of 7.32 in the event’s preliminaries, which also had him second.

Tyler Raybourn added a runner-up finish in the 60 meter hurdles for the Cardinals. He qualified second in the preliminaries in 9.22, and then ripped off a 9.07 in the final.

The Cardinals also took home a third-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay with the team of Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Nathan King and Brayden Hayes finishing in a time of 3:49.98.

Mayer added a third-place run in the 800 in a time of 2:13.28. Schaapherder took fourth in both the 3200 and 1600 in times of 11:00.90 and 5:11.70. Wagoner finished sixth in the 1600 in 5:12.

Other place-winners for the Cardinals came from a fifth-place throw of 43-6 in the shot put for Logan Green, a fifth-place sprint of 24.67 for King in the 200 and a sixth-place finish in the same event for Kade Engstrand in a time of 25.02.

The Cardinal teams compete in one more indoor meet Friday at Graceland before opening the outdoor season Thursday, March 31, in Glenwood for the Hawkeye 10 Conference South Division meet.

Full Clarinda Girls Results (top 6 places noted)

Team scores: 2. Clarinda 70

High jump: 4. Jerzee Knight 4-8.

Long jump: 2. Paige Millikan 15-7.5. 6. Bailey Nordyke 14-5.5. Kaylee Smith 11-1.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 25-9.5. Kaylee Smith 23-10.

Discus: Quinn Durfey 67-1.5. Lylly Merrill 65-0. Sage Howard 61-3.5.

60 meter dash: 1. Jerzee Knight 8.34 (8.44 prelims). 2. Taylor Cole 8.44 (8.45 prelims). Maddie McQueen 9.32.

200 meter dash: 2. Paige Millikan 27.85. Bailey Nordyke 29.94. Aly Meier 30.03.

400 meter dash: Aly Meier 1:10.16. Presley Jobe 1:12.88. Addison Moore 1:14.31.

800 meter run: 6. Amelia Hesse 2:44.10. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:49.59. Chloe Strait 2:52.03.

1600 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 5:53.95. 6. Ashlyn Eberly 6:22.84. Hannah Higgins 7:33.74.

3200 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 12:21.64.

60 meter hurdles: Paige May 11.57. Amelia Hesse 11.76. Dakota Wise 12.23.

4x400 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 4:29.93.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Callie King, Ashlyn Eberly) 11:09.34.

Full Clarinda Boys Results (top six places noted)

Team scores: 2. Clarinda 64

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones 6-2. Cole Baumgart 5-8. Kolby McAndrews 5-0.

Long jump: 2. Tadyn Brown 20-9. Kade Engstrand 18-6.5. Taten Eighmy 16-7.5.

Shot put: 5. Logan Green 43-6. Grant Jobe 39-5. Teagan Fichter 36-7.

Discus: Grant Jobe 114-5. Creighton Tuzzio 109-6. Teagan Fichter 103-0.

60 meter dash: 2. Tadyn Brown 7.29 (7.32 prelims). Adam Johnson 7.80. Kade Engstrand 7.88.

200 meter dash: 5. Nathan King 24.67. 6. Kade Engstrand 25.02. Tyler Raybourn 25.58.

400 meter dash: Cooper Phillips 57.41. Brayden Hayes 58.16. Ronnie Weidman 1:00.91.

800 meter run: 3. Michael Mayer 2:13.28. Dalton Wright 2:33.11. Deacon Iverson 2:33.53.

1600 meter run: 4. Treyton Schaapherder 5:11.70. 6. Kyle Wagoner 5:12.00. Ryan Skeripski 7:09.68.

3200 meter run: 4. Treyton Schaapherder 11:00.90. Mark Everett 11:42.71.

60 meter hurdles: 2. Tyler Raybourn 9.07 (9.22 prelims). Wyatt Schmitt 10.01 (10.35 prelims). Xavier DeGroot 10.43.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Wyatt Schmitt, Nathan King, Brayden Hayes) 3:49.98.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Treyton Schaapherder, Kyle Wagoner, Alec Wyman) 9:08.58.