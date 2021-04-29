Cardinal track and field wins seven events at Audubon

The Clarinda boys finished second and the girls fourth at the Bob Clark Relays Tuesday, April 27, at Audubon.

The Cardinal boys scored 119 points, just four behind Underwood for the team title. CAM was a distant third with 85 points in the 11-team field.

The Cardinal girls scored 71 points to finish fourth in the 13-team field. They were a point behind Panorama and 13 behind the host Wheelers. Underwood won the team title with 100 points.

The Cardinals boys placed in all 12 individual events and double-placed in nine.

They had three winners: Tadyn Brown in the 400 in 51.75 seconds, Logan Green in the shot put at 48 feet, 9 inches and Isaac Jones in the high jump at 6-4.

Michael Shull and Brown were second and third in the long jump with Shull jumping 21-3 and Brown 20-3.5. Brown also finished third in the 200 in 23.38 and fifth in the 100 while Shull was fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200.

Jones added a third-place run in the 400 hurdles in 59.40 and Grant Jobe finished third in the discus with a throw of 125-3.