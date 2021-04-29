Cardinal track and field wins seven events at Audubon

The Clarinda boys finished second and the girls fourth at the Bob Clark Relays Tuesday, April 27, at Audubon.
The Cardinal boys scored 119 points, just four behind Underwood for the team title. CAM was a distant third with 85 points in the 11-team field.
The Cardinal girls scored 71 points to finish fourth in the 13-team field. They were a point behind Panorama and 13 behind the host Wheelers. Underwood won the team title with 100 points.
The Cardinals boys placed in all 12 individual events and double-placed in nine.
They had three winners: Tadyn Brown in the 400 in 51.75 seconds, Logan Green in the shot put at 48 feet, 9 inches and Isaac Jones in the high jump at 6-4.
Michael Shull and Brown were second and third in the long jump with Shull jumping 21-3 and Brown 20-3.5. Brown also finished third in the 200 in 23.38 and fifth in the 100 while Shull was fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 200.
Jones added a third-place run in the 400 hurdles in 59.40 and Grant Jobe finished third in the discus with a throw of 125-3.
Crew Howard finished fourth in the discus and fifth in the shot put for the Cardinals. Treyton Schaapherder took fourth in the 3200 and sixth in the 1600. Jon McCall and Michael Mayer were fifth and sixth in the 800.
The Cardinals also picked up a fifth-place finish from Mark Everett in the 3200, Cole Baumgart took fifth in the long jump and sixth-place runs from Damon Nally in the 110 hurdles and Tyler Raybourn in the 400 hurdles.
Clarinda showed off its depth, also placing in every relay.
A pair of third-place finishes led the way. Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt and Mason McClarnon were third in the 4x200 in 1:37.35 and Ethan McAndrews, Adam Johnson, Forrest Eberly and Alec Wyman finished third in the 1600 medley in 4:08.06.
Clarinda added fourth-place runs in the 4x400, 4x800, shuttle hurdle and 800 medley relays. The Cardinals were also sixth in the 4x100.
Paige Millikan and Faith Espinosa led the Cardinal girls attack. Millikan won the 100 and long jump while Espinosa won both individual hurdle events.
Millikan finished the 100 in 13.17 and had a best leap of 16-1.75 in the long jump. Espinosa finished the 100 hurdles in 17.16 and the 400 hurdles in 1:11.85.
Millikan and Espinosa were teamed up with Aly Meier and Maddie Sunderman for a runner-up finish in the 4x100 meter relay in a time of 53.35.
Millikan, Meier and Sunderman were joined by Presley Jobe for a runner-up mark in the 4x200, finishing in 1:55.74.
The Cardinals added a pair of fourth-place finishes individually with Sunderman in the 100 in 13.47 and Ashlyn Eberly in the 1500 in 5:40.45.
Eberly was joined by Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait and Amelia Hesse to take fourth in the 4x800 relay.
The Cardinals were also fifth in the 1600 medley and sixth in the 4x400.
Full Clarinda girls results (Top 6 places noted)
Team scoring – 4. Clarinda 71.
100 meter dash – 1. Paige Millikan 13.17. 4. Maddie Sunderman 13.47.
200 meter dash – Maddie Sunderman 29.32. Teya Stickler 30.93.
400 meter dash – Chloe Strait 1:10.31. Molly Lihs 1:14.76.
800 meter run – Hannah Milleson 2:55.21. Molly Lihs 3:06.99.
1500 meter run – 4. Ashlyn Eberly 5:40.45.
100 meter hurdles – 1. Faith Espinosa 17.16. Ravyn Salmons 21.55.
400 meter hurdles – 1. Faith Espinosa 1:11.85. Chloe Strait 1:24.45.
Discus – Lylly Merrill 77-3. Presley Jobe 71-4.
Shot put – Skylar Ned 24-2. Lylly Merrill 23-1.
Long jump – 1. Paige Millikan 16-1.75. Bailey Nordyke 13-4.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Faith Espinosa, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman) 53.35.
4x200 meter relay – 2. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Presley Jobe, Aly Meier, Maddie Sunderman) 1:55.74.
4x400 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly, Bailey Nordyke) 4:54.23.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Ashlyn Eberly, Amelia Hesse) 11:22.34.
800 meter medley relay – Clarinda (Aly Meier, Kristen Smith, Presley Jobe, Bailey Nordyke) 2:08.93.
1600 meter medley relay – 5. Clarinda (Teya Stickler, Faith Espinosa, Bailey Nordyke, Cheyenne Sunderman) 5:00.41.
Shuttle hurdle relay – Clarinda (Kierra Volner, Serenity Sanson, Ravyn Salmons, Teya Stickler) 1:35.19.
Full Clarinda boys results (Top 6 places noted)
100 meter dash – 4. Michael Shull 11.45. 5. Tadyn Brown 11.54.
200 meter dash – 3. Tadyn Brown 23.38. 5. Michael Shull 23.68.
400 meter dash – 1. Tadyn Brown 51.75. Nathan King 57.83.
800 meter run – 5. Jon McCall 2:11.85. 6. Michael Mayer 2:17.71.
1600 meter run – 6. Treyton Schaapherder 5:08.63. Mark Everett 5:20.62.
3200 meter run – 4. Treyton Schaapherder 11:20.32. 5. Mark Everett 11:20.36.
110 meter hurdles – 6. Damon Nally 16.89. Tyler Raybourn 17.05.
400 meter hurdles – 3. Isaac Jones 59.40. 6. Tyler Raybourn 1:04.31.
Discus – 3. Grant Jobe 125-3. 4. Crew Howard 121-11.
Shot put – 1. Logan Green 48-9. 5. Crew Howard 41-6.
High jump – 1. Isaac Jones 6-4. 5. Cole Baumgart 5-10.
Long jump – 2. Michael Shull 21-3. 3. Tadyn Brown 20-3.5.
4x100 meter relay – 6. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Tyler Raybourn) 47.26.
4x200 meter relay – 3. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Mason McClarnon) 1:37.35.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Mason McClarnon, Brayden Hayes, Ethan McAndrews, Nathan King) 3:46.11.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Brayden Hayes, Alec Wyman, Jon McCall) 9:11.32.
800 meter medley relay – 4. Clarinda (Cole Ridnour, Kade Engstrand, Nathan King, Mason McClarnon) 1:43.27.