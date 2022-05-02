Cardinal track and field wins four events at Van Meter meet

Competing a little shorthanded because of tennis and the Drake Relays, the Clarinda track and field teams finished fourth and fifth at the Dave Tapps Invitational, held Thursday, April 28, at Van Meter.

The Cardinal girls won three relays and finished fifth in the team race with 69 points, within 10 of Central Decatur and 8.5 of West Central Valley. Van Meter won the title with 127 points.

The Cardinal boys won just one event, but put up 99 points to place fourth, behind Earlham, Van Meter and Madrid.

The Cardinal girls won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays. The 4x100 team of Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Aly Meier and Jerzee Knight ran its best time of the season in 52.55 seconds. The same four won the 4x200 in 1:53.01. The 4x800 also ran its best time of the season, a 10:37.82 with Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Callie King and Raenna Henke.

The Cardinals also put up a fourth and a fifth in other relays. The 1600 medley team of Presley Jobe, Dakota Wise, King and Henke finished fourth and the 4x400 team of Jobe, Ashlyn Eberly, King and Meier placed fifth.

Hesse led Clarinda’s individual events with third-place runs in the 400 and 400 hurdles in times of 1:08.68 and 1:14.04. Chloe Strait added a fifth-place run in the 400 hurdles.

Henke finished fourth in the 1500 in 5:35.10. Eberly was sixth in the 3000 and Jobe sixth in the 200.

Logan Green earned the only win for the Cardinal boys with a shot put toss of 46 feet, 0.5 inches. Teagan Fichter was sixth in that event.

Also in the field, Grant Jobe and Creighton Tuzzio placed third and fourth in the discus with Jobe’s best throw traveling 122-1 and Tuzzio’s 120-2. Cole Baumgart cleared 5-6 in the high jump to finish third. Kolby McAndrews added a sixth-place mark in the high jump.

On the track, Treyton Schaapherder finished second in the 3200 in 10:35.52 and lowered his season’s best time in the 1600 to 4:49.89 to take third. Kyle Wagoner finished fifth in the 1600.

Cooper Phillips and Ronnie Weidman were fourth and fifth in the 400 for the Cardinals. Michael Mayer finished fifth in the 800. Tyler Raybourn earned sixth-place in the 200 and 110 hurdles and Wyatt Schmitt was sixth in the 100.

Clarinda’s best relays were third-place finishes in the 4x800 with Mayer, Alec Wyman, Wagoner and Schaapherder in 8:50.69 and in the 800 medley relay with Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Schmitt and Phillips in 1:40.67. The team of Baumgart, Taten Eighmy, Ayden Sunderman and Adam Johnson were fourth in the 4x200.

Full Clarinda girls results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 5. Clarinda 69.

100 meter dash: Madison McQueen 15.32. Paige May 15.97.

200 meter dash: 6. Presley Jobe 29.67. Tobi Sunderman 30.95.

400 meter dash: 3. Amelia Hesse 1:08.68. Addison Moore 1:16.85.

800 meter run: 7. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:43.81. 8. Ashlyn Eberly 2:45.71.

1500 meter run: 4. Raenna Henke 5:35.10. Cheyenne Sunderman 6:12.18.

3000 meter run: 6. Ashlyn Eberly 12:45.22.

100 meter hurdles: Paige May 19.10. Chloe Strait 21.36.

400 meter hurdles: 3. Amelia Hesse 1:14.04. 5. Chloe Strait 1:15.99.

Shot put: Lylly Merrill 26-4. Kaylee Smith 23-4.

Discus: Quinn Durfey 81-9. Lylly Merrill 73-0.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Aly Meier, Jerzee Knight) 52.55.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Jerzee Knight) 1:53.01.

4x400 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Ashlyn Eberly, Callie King, Aly Meier) 4:38.39.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Callie King, Raenna Henke) 10:37.82.

800 meter medley relay: Clarinda (Kaylee Smith, Madison McQueen, Tobi Sunderman, Addison Moore) 2:13.01.

1600 meter medley relay: 4. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Dakota Wise, Callie King, Raenna Henke) 4:55.09.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Clarinda (Paige May, Lylly Merrill, Dakota Wise, Chloe Strait) DQ.

Full Clarinda boys results (Top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 4. Clarinda 99.

100 meter dash: 6. Wyatt Schmitt 12.19. Ronnie Weidman 12.48.

200 meter dash: 6. Tyler Raybourn 24.79. Kade Engstrand 25.24.

400 meter dash: 4. Cooper Phillips 55.00. 5. Ronnie Weidman 55.44.

800 meter run: 5. Michael Mayer 2:09.28.

1600 meter run: 3. Treyton Schaapherder 4:49.89. 5. Kyle Wagoner 4:51.92.

3200 meter run: 2. Treyton Schaapherder 10:35.52.

110 meter hurdles: 6. Tyler Raybourn 16.04. Xavier DeGroot 17.05.

400 meter hurdles: 8. Kolby McAndrews 1:04.81.

High jump: 3. Cole Baumgart 5-6. 6. Kolby McAndrews 5-4.

Long jump: Ayden Sunderman 17-5.25. Taten Eighmy 16-11.75.

Shot put: 1. Logan Green 46-0.5. 6. Teagan Fichter 37-10.5.

Discus: 3. Grant Jobe 122-1. 4. Creighton Tuzzio 120-2.

4x100 meter relay: 5. Clarinda (Wyatt Schmitt, Kade Engstrand, Adam Johnson, Taten Eighmy) 46.94.

4x200 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Cole Baumgart, Taten Eighmy, Ayden Sunderman, Adam Johnson) 1:40.50.

4x400 meter relay: 6. Clarinda (Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Michael Mayer, Kyle Wagoner) 3:45.93.

4x800 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Alec Wyman, Kyle Wagoner, Treyton Schaapherder) 8:50.69.

800 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Wyatt Schmitt, Cooper Phillips) 1:40.67.

1600 meter medley relay: 8. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Ayden Sunderman, Leland Woodruff, Alec Wyman) 4:13.17.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) DQ.