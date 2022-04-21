Cardinal track and field sweeps championships at CAM meet

The Clarinda girls and boys track and field teams won championships Tuesday, April 19, at the CAM Co-ed meet, held at Atlantic High School.

The Cardinal girls scored 133 points, just ahead of Woodbine’s 124.5 and Audubon’s 124. The Cardinal boys tallied 157 points to beat Woodbine’s 144.

The Cardinal boys won eight of the 19 contested events. Five different athletes won five individual events.

Michael Mayer won the 800 meter run in 2 minutes, 15.72 seconds. Kyle Wagoner and Treyton Schaapherder took the top two spots in the 1600 with Wagoner running a 4:55 to win and Schaapherder just behind in 4:57. Schaapherder won the 3200 in 11:01. Teammate Mark Everett was fifth.

The Cardinals won two field events with Logan Green taking the shot put title at an even 48 feet and Tadyn Brown winning the long jump at 20-9.5. Isaac Jones finished second in the long jump at 20-8 and second in the high jump at 6-2. The Cardinals also got a fifth-place mark from Teagan Fichter in the shot put and Cole Baumgart took sixth in the high jump.

The Cardinals also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 meter relays. The 4x100 team of Nathan King, Jones, Wyatt Schmitt and Brown finished in 46.08. The 4x200 team of Tyler Raybourn, Jones, Schmitt and Brown crossed the line in 1:35.48. The 4x800 team of Mayer, Wagoner, Brayden Hayes and Schaapherder finished in 9:23.27.

Clarinda was also third place in both medley relays. The 800 medley team of Kade Engstrand, Adam Johnson, King and Cooper Phillips ran a 1:46.01 and the 1600 medley team of Engstrand, Taten Eighmy, Ronnie Weidman and Alec Wyman came through in 4:10.31. The 4x400 team of Phillips, Raybourn, Engstrand and Hayes added a fourth-place run in 3:50.92.

Other highlights for the Cardinals came from a runner-up finish from Brown in the 100 in 12.15 and a third-place finish from Xavier DeGroot in the 110 hurdles in 17.13. Hayes and Phillips finished fifth and sixth in the 400.

The Cardinal girls won five events with Mayson Hartley taking the distance double. She won the 1500 in 5:20 and the 3000 in 11:34.

Jerzee Knight won the 100 for the Cardinals in 13.84 and ran anchor on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. She was joined by Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan and Taylor Cole in the 4x100 in a time of 52.59. The 4x200 team of Aly Meier, Cole, Millikan and Knight crossed in 1:54.76.

Millikan was just .04 behind Cole in the 100 and the Cardinals double placed in the three longest events. Raenna Henke finished third in the 1500 in 5:27, Ashlyn Eberly fourth in the 3000 in 12:39, Hartley took third in the 800 in 2:33 and Cheyenne Sunderman fifth in the 800 in 2:45.

Amelia Hesse and Chloe Strait finished second and third in the 400 hurdles for the Cardinals with Hesse finishing in 1:17.77 and Strait 1:18.99. Nordyke finished third in the 400 in 1:07.78 and Presley Jobe took fifth in the 200.

The 4x100 and 4x200 weren’t the only strong relays for the Cardinals. The 4x800 team of Sunderman, Hesse, Callie King and Henke took second in 11 minutes. The 4x400, 800 medley and 1600 medley were all third. The 4x400 finished in 4:43.64 with Jobe, King, Hesse and Meier. The 800 medley ended in 2:02.17 with Nordyke, Cole, Millikan and Knight and the 1600 medley finished in 5:00.25 with Jobe, Dakota Wise, King and Eberly.

They were also fifth in the shuttle hurdle with Paige May, Lylly Merrill, Wise and Strait.

The Cardinals are back on the track Thursday with the girls at Southwest Valley and the boys at Griswold.

Full Clarinda girls results (top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 133

100 meter dash: 1. Jerzee Knight 13.84. 2. Paige Millikan 13.88.

200 meter dash: 5. Presley Jobe 30.62. Paige May 33.74.

400 meter dash: 3. Bailey Nordyke 1:07.78. Hannah Higgins 1:17.05.

800 meter run: 3. Mayson Hartley 2:33.69. 5. Cheyenne Sunderman 2:45.41.

1500 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 5:20.80. 3. Raenna Henke 5:27.34.

3000 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley 11:34.77. 4. Ashlyn Eberly 12:39.83.

100 meter hurdles: Paige May 21.17. Chloe Strait 22.07.

400 meter hurdles: 2. Amelia Hesse 1:17.77. 3. Chloe Strait 1:18.99.

Shot put: Kaylee Smith 25-8.25. Lylly Merrill 25-1.75.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Jerzee Knight) 52.59.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Aly Meier, Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Jerzee Knight) 1:54.76.

4x400 meter relay: 3. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Callie King, Amelia Hesse, Aly Meier) 4:43.64.

4x800 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Amelia Hesse, Callie King, Raenna Henke) 11:00.74.

800 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Bailey Nordyke, Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Jerzee Knight) 2:02.17.

1600 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Presley Jobe, Dakota Wise, Callie King, Ashlyn Eberly) 5:00.25.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 5. Clarinda (Paige May, Lylly Merrill, Dakota Wise, Chloe Strait) 1:23.17.

Full Clarinda boys results (top eight places noted)

Team scoring: 1. Clarinda 157

100 meter dash: 2. Tadyn Brown 12.15. Nathan King 13.88.

400 meter dash: 5. Brayden Hayes 57.24. 6. Cooper Phillips 57.28.

800 meter run: 1. Michael Mayer 2:15.72. 8. Alec Wyman 2:32.59.

1600 meter run: 1. Kyle Wagoner 4:55.85. 2. Treyton Schaapherder 4:57.14.

3200 meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder 11:01.04. 5. Mark Everett 11:23.02.

110 meter hurdles: 3. Xavier DeGroot 17.13.

400 meter hurdles: 8. Kolby McAndrews 1:06.90. Xavier DeGroot 1:11.36.

High jump: 2. Isaac Jones 6-2. 6. Cole Baumgart 5-6. Kolby McAndrews 5-4.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown 20-9.5. 2. Isaac Jones 20-8. Ayden Sunderman 17-2.

Shot put: 1. Logan Green 48-0. 5. Teagan Fichter 38-3.5.

Discus: 7. Creighton Tuzzio 112-11. 8. Grant Jobe 108-2.

4x100 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Nathan King, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 46.08.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Tyler Raybourn, Isaac Jones, Wyatt Schmitt, Tadyn Brown) 1:35.48.

4x400 meter relay: 4. Clarinda (Cooper Phillips, Tyler Raybourn, Kade Engstrand, Brayden Hayes) 3:50.92.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Kyle Wagoner, Brayden Hayes, Treyton Schaapherder) 9:23.27.

800 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Kade Engstrand, Adam Johnson, Nathan King, Cooper Phillips) 1:46.01.

1600 meter medley relay: 3. Clarinda (Kade Engstrnad, Taten Eighmy, Ronnie Weidman, Alec Wyman) 4:10.31.

Shuttle hurdle relay: Clarinda (Xavier DeGroot, Wyatt Schmitt, Levi Wise, Tyler Raybourn) DQ.