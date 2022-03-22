Cardinal track and field loaded with talent

Clarinda track and field fans should be in for a treat this spring as both the Cardinal boys and girls teams are primed for a big season.

Chad Blank and Marilyn Wagoner return as head coaches of the Cardinal teams, who opened the season at an indoor meet in Nebraska last week. They’ll travel to Lamoni and Graceland University for another indoor meet Friday and then take part in their outdoor opener Thursday, March 31, in Glenwood, for the Hawkeye 10 Conference South Division meet.

The boys have a state champion coming back in Isaac Jones. He has two seasons left to try to add to the 6 feet, 7 inches, he jumped over last season, which won him the Class 2A state title.

Logan Green, Grant Jobe, Tadyn Brown and Tyler Raybourn also bring state meet experience into the season in the throws, jumps, sprints and hurdles.

Blank has nearly 60 kids in the program this year and feels they are talented enough and deep enough to consistently score points in about every event this season.

“We have high goals this season,” Blank said, “and know that if we continue to get better every day then we can reach them.”

The Cardinal girls have a pair of athletes back with state meet experience in Paige Millikan in the sprints and Mayson Hartley in the distance events.

Millikan and Hartley lead the sprint and distance groups, both of which look to be significant strengths for the Cardinals this season.

“We have a solid group of athletes this year,” Wagoner said. “I’m really excited about our buy-in and efforts coming into the season.”

Aly Meier and Taylor Cole also return with state meet experience.

Both Clarinda teams are scheduled to host their annual meets in the usual windows early in the season with the girls meet scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, and the boys meet Friday, April 8.