Cardinal track and field claims 12 titles at Graceland

Clarinda track and field won 12 events and the Shenandoah teams took home three event titles Friday, March 25 at the Graceland High School Indoor meet in Lamoni.

The Clarinda boys won seven events while the Cardinal girls took home five. The Cardinal boys added six runner-up finishes and the Cardinal girls had one.

The Cardinal boys swept the top three positions in the 800 meter run and the high jump. Treyton Schaapherder won the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 12.01 seconds. Teammate Kyle Wagoner finished second in 2:14.44 and Michael Mayer was third in 2:15.74. Isaac Jones won the high jump title for the Cardinals with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches. Cole Baumgart took second at 5-8 while Kolby McAndrews went over 5-6 for a third-place mark.

Clarinda won both other field events with Tadyn Brown soaring 20-11 in the long jump and Logan Green’s best throw in the shot put at 47-5. Jones also competed in the long jump and took second with a best leap of 19-5.75.

Clarinda’s Tyler Raybourn and Nathan King were the first finishers in the straight line sprints. King won the 55 meter dash in a time of 6.86 and Raybourn went through the 55 hurdles in 8.39. Xavier DeGroot finished third in the 55 hurdles in a time of 8.50.

The Cardinals picked up a third place finish in the 400 from Brayden Hayes.

Clarinda’s other win came in the 4x800 meter relay with the team of Mayer, Wagoner, Alec Wyman and Schaapherder crossing the finish line in 9:18.67.

The Cardinals were also second in the 4x200, 4x400 and 1600 medley relays. Running in at least one of those relays were: Baumgart, Brown, DeGroot, Karson Downey, Taten Eighmy, Kade Engstrand, Mark Everett, Hayes, Adam Johnson, King, Wyatt Schmitt and Ayden Sunderman.

The Clarinda girls won three of the four contested relays.

The team of Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke and Jerzee Knight took the 4x400 title in 4:34.21. Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Callie King and Ashlyn Eberly won the 4x800 in 11:07.83 and Knight, Cole, Millikan and Mayson Hartley won the 1600 medley relay in 4:33.65.

Millikan and Hartley won individual events for the Cardinals with Millikan finishing first in the long jump with a best leap of 15-11.5 and Hartley taking the 800 title in 2:33.88.

Knight added a runner-up finish in the long jump in 15-8.5. Amelia Hesse finished third in the 800 and Aly Meier third in the 400 for the Cardinals.

Sara Morales was the only winner for the Shenandoah girls as she cruised to the shot put title with a best throw of 36-9.25.

Lynnae Green added a runner-up finish for the Fillies in the shot put in 30-6 and Kate Lantz was third in the high jump at 4-10.

The best event for the Shenandoah boys was a 1-2 finish in the 400 that came from Alex Razee in 54.88 and Brody Cullin in 55.25. The Mustangs also won the 4x200 meter relay with a team of Hunter Dukes, Razee, Evan Holmes and Cullin finishing in 1:42.54.

Cullin added a runner-up finish in the 200 in 24.17. Razee finished third in the 200 while Kemper Long finished third in the shot put for Shenandoah.

The Clarinda boys open their outdoor season Tuesday at Bedford while both Clarinda teams and both Shenandoah teams are in action Thursday in Glenwood for the Hawkeye 10 Conference South Division preseason meet.

Clarinda and Shenandoah Girls Results (top 8 places noted)

55 meter dash: 4. Taylor Cole, Clarinda 7.91 (7.92 in prelims). 7. Sydney Edwards, Shenandoah 8.19 (8.12 in prelims). Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 8.44. Madison McQueen, Clarinda 8.66. Jenna Burdorf, Shenandoah 8.79. Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 8.84. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 9.12. Elexiea, Smith, Clarinda 9.25.

55 meter hurdles: 4. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 10.17 (9.95 in prelims). 6. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 10.46 (10.55 in prelims). Paige May, Clarinda Disqualified in finals (10.52 in prelims). Navaeh Haffner, Shenandoah 10.59. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 10.75. Chloe Strait, Clarinda 10.92. Dakota Wise, Clarinda 11.50. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 12.02.

200 meter dash: 4. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 29.49. 5. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah 29.57. 6. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 29.69. 7. Aly Meier, Clarinda 29.75. 8. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 30.78. Paige May, Clarinda 31.83. Addison Moore, Clarinda 31.89. Navaeh Haffner, Shenandoah 32.58. Taylor Henderson, Shenandoah 34.07. Adrianne Moore, Shenandoah 34.39. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 34.93.

400 meter dash: 3. Aly Meier, Clarinda 1:08.79. 4. Presley Jobe, Clarinda 1:12.15. 5. Dakota Wise, Clarinda 1:13.91. 6. Addison Moore, Clarinda 1:14.03.

800 meter run: 1. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda 2:33.88. 3. Amelia Hesse, Clarinda 2:44.42. 4. Cheyenne Sunderman, Clarinda 2:47.99. 5. Callie King, Clarinda 2:48.68. 6. Christene Johnson, Shenandoah 2:49.02. 7. Ashlyn Eberly, Clarinda 2:49.94. 8. Hailey Egbert, Shenandoah 2:55.25. Hannah Higgins, Clarinda 2:59.43. Lauryn Dukes, Shenandoah 3:15.44.

High jump: 3. Kate Lantz, Shenandoah 4-10. 5. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 4-8. 7. Hadlee Kinghorn, Shenandoah 4-4.

Long jump: 1. Paige Millikan, Clarinda 15-11.5. 2. Jerzee Knight, Clarinda 15-8.5. 4. Bailey Nordyke, Clarinda 14-5. 7. Navaeh Haffner, Shenandoah 13-7.5. Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 11-1.75.

Shot put: 1. Sara Morales, Shenandoah 36-9.25. 2. Lynnae Green, Shenandoah 30-6. 4. Aliyah Parker, Shenandoah 30-4. 5. Lylly Merrill, Clarinda 27-9. Quinn Durfey, Clarinda 24-0.5. Kaylee Smith, Clarinda 22-4.75.

4x200 meter relay: 3. Shenandoah (Kate Lantz, Navaeh Haffner, Jenna Burdorf, Chloe Denton) 2:06.24. 5. Clarinda (Elexiea Smith, Kaylee Smith, Madison McQueen, Chloe Strait) 2:13.39.

4x400 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Paige Millikan, Taylor Cole, Bailey Nordyke, Jerzee Knight) 4:34.21.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Cheyenne Sunderman, Chloe Strait, Callie King, Ashlyn Eberly) 11:07.83.

1600 meter medley relay: 1. Clarinda (Jerzee Knight, Taylor Cole, Paige Millikan, Mayson Hartley) 4:33.65. 4. Shenandoah (Sydney Edwards, Hadlee Kinghorn, Christene Johnson, Hailey Egbert) 5:12.09.

Clarinda and Shenandoah Boys Results (top 8 places noted)

55 meter dash: 1. Nathan King, Clarinda 6.86 (6.97 in prelims). 4. Adam Johnson, Clarinda 7.16 (7.21 in prelims). 6. Brayden Hayes, Clarinda 7.27 (7.33 in prelims). Tadyn Brown, Clarinda (7.09 in prelims, no time listed in finals). Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah (7.09 in prelims, no time listed in finals). Kade Engstrand, Clarinda 7.47. Gage Sample, Shenandoah 7.64. Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah 7.68. Xavier Martin, Shenandoah 7.70. Terin Courtier, Shenandoah 8.51. Mark Hardy, Shenandoah 9.37.

55 meter hurdles: 1. Tyler Raybourn, Clarinda 8.39 (8.38 in prelims). 3. Xavier DeGroot, Clarinda 8.50 (8.78 in prelims). 4. Evan Holmes, Shenandoah 8.76 (8.77 in prelims). 5. Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda 9.17 (8.92 in prelims). 7. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 9.79 (9.82 in prelims). 8. Crayton Iversen, Clarinda 10.15 (10.37 in prelims). Kolby McAndrews 10.59. Cooper Phillips, Clarinda 11.31.

200 meter dash: 2. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 24.17. 3. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 24.27. 4. Wyatt Schmitt 25.02. 5. Nathan King, Clarinda 25.07. 8. Ronnie Weidman, Clarinda 25.96. Cooper Phillips, Clarinda 26.18. Tysen Shaw, Shenandoah 26.94. Ben Labrum, Shenandoah 27.63. Xavier Martin, Shenandoah 27.65.

400 meter dash: 1. Alex Razee, Shenandoah 54.88. 2. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 55.25. 3. Brayden Hayes, Clarinda 57.58. 8. Alec Wyman, Clarinda 1:00.05. Kolby McAndrews, Clarinda 1:00.18. Gage Herron, Shenandoah 1:01.62. Seth Zwickel, Shenandoah 1:02.59. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 1:02.92. Breck Dow, Clarinda 1:05.71. Levi Meads, Clarinda 1:06.28. Xavier Martin, Shenandoah 1:07.01.

800 meter run: 1. Treyton Schaapherder, Clarinda 2:12.01. 2. Kyle Wagoner, Clarinda 2:14.44. 3. Michael Mayer, Clarinda 2:15.74. 6. Mark Everett, Clarinda 2:27.00. 7. Damien Little Thunder, Shenandoah 2:31.89. 8. Brandon McDowell, Shenandoah 2:33.71. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah 2:36.75. Dalton Wright, Clarinda 2:37.86. Deacon Iversen, Clarinda 2:38.88. Braden Mick, Shenandoah 2:49.13. Dylan Kellogg, Shenandoah 2:50.45.

High jump: 1. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 5-10. 2. Cole Baumgart, Clarinda 5-8. 3. Kolby McAndrews, Clarinda 5-6. Rafe Rodewald, Shenandoah No Height. Gage Herron, Shenandoah No Height.

Long jump: 1. Tadyn Brown, Clarinda 20-11. 2. Isaac Jones, Clarinda 19-5.75. 4. Kade Engstrand, Clarinda 18-4. 5. Hunter Dukes, Shenandoah 18-0.5. 6. Ayden Sunderman, Clarinda 18-0.5. 7. Brody Cullin, Shenandoah 17-10.5. 8. Cole Scamman, Shenandoah 17-1. Seth Zwickel, Shenandoah 15-9.5.

Shot put: 1. Logan Green, Clarinda 47-5. 3. Kemper Long, Shenandoah 41-2.25. 5. Jaxon Miers, Clarinda 37-4. 6. Ethan McAndrews, Clarinda 34-9.25. 7. Corban Hunter, Clarinda 33-2. Steven Perkins, Shenandoah 31-6.5. Jayden Dickerson, Shenandoah 29-5.75. Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah No Distance.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Evan Holmes, Brody Cullin) 1:42.54. 2. Clarinda (Adam Johnson, Xavier DeGroot, Cole Baumgart, Kade Engstrand) 1:42.73. 3. Clarinda (Taten Eighmy, Quinton Martin, Ayden Sunderman, Nolan Wyman) 1:48.51. 5. Shenandoah (Tysen Shaw, Gage Herron, Ben Labrum, Gage Sample) 1:52.10. 7. Shenandoah (Xavier Martin, Cole Scamman, River Clark, Jayden Dickerson) 1:56.00.

4x400 meter relay: 2. Clarinda (Tadyn Brown, Brayden Hayes, Nathan King, Wyatt Schmitt) 3:52.18. 3. Clarinda (Cooper Phillips, Ronnie Weidman, Tyler Raybourn, Karson Downey) 4:07.80.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Clarinda (Michael Mayer, Kyle Wagoner, Alec Wyman, Treyton Schaapherder) 9:18.67. 3. Shenandoah (Damien Little Thunder, Brandon McDowell, Seth Zwickel, Rafe Rodewald) 10:08.54. 5. Clarinda (Dalton Wright, Jonah Norton, Landon Carson, Deacon Iversen) 10:43.88.

1600 meter medley relay: 2. Clarinda (Taten Eighmy, Ayden Sunderman, Karson Downey, Mark Everett) 4:25.78. 3. Clarinda (Levi Meads, Karsten Beckel, Leland Woodruff, Ryan Skeripski) 5:07.96. 4. Shenandoah (River Clark, Mark Hardy, Braden Mick, Dylan Kellogg) 5:15.29.