Cardinal tennis sweeps Harlan

The Clarinda tennis teams earned dual victories over Harlan, Thursday, April 29.

The Cardinal girls won 7-2 on their home courts while the Cardinal boys hit the road and won 5-4.

The boys earned their win at the bottom of the ladder winning the number 4, 5 and 6 singles matches and number 2 and 3 doubles.

Luke Baker and Sant Dow were double winners on the day for the Cardinals.

Baker earned a 10-6 win over Andrew Andersen at number 4 singles and then teamed up with Nathan Brown for a 10-4 win over Andersen and Stephen Leinen at number 2 doubles.

Dow won 10-7 over Nolan Blum at number 5 singles and then teamed up with Cyrus Lawrence for a 10-7 win over Blum and Keyton Francis at number 3 doubles.

Connor Pullen earned Clarinda’s other win, taking a 10-5 decision from Francis at number 6 singles.

Harlan’s top player, Brock Bruns, showed his strength with a 10-0 win over Brown at number 1 singles. Bruns and Mitchell Rueschenberg teamed up to beat Lance Regehr and Kale Downey 10-3 at number 1 doubles.

Regehr fell 10-3 to Rueschenberg at number 2 singles and Downey lost 10-7 to Leinen at number 3 singles.