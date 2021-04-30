 Skip to main content
Cardinal tennis sweeps Harlan
Mayson Hartley, Clarinda

Clarinda sophomore Mayson Hartley sends the ball back across the net during a home match against Atlantic Thursday, April 22.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda tennis teams earned dual victories over Harlan, Thursday, April 29.

The Cardinal girls won 7-2 on their home courts while the Cardinal boys hit the road and won 5-4.

The boys earned their win at the bottom of the ladder winning the number 4, 5 and 6 singles matches and number 2 and 3 doubles.

Luke Baker and Sant Dow were double winners on the day for the Cardinals.

Baker earned a 10-6 win over Andrew Andersen at number 4 singles and then teamed up with Nathan Brown for a 10-4 win over Andersen and Stephen Leinen at number 2 doubles.

Dow won 10-7 over Nolan Blum at number 5 singles and then teamed up with Cyrus Lawrence for a 10-7 win over Blum and Keyton Francis at number 3 doubles.

Connor Pullen earned Clarinda’s other win, taking a 10-5 decision from Francis at number 6 singles.

Harlan’s top player, Brock Bruns, showed his strength with a 10-0 win over Brown at number 1 singles. Bruns and Mitchell Rueschenberg teamed up to beat Lance Regehr and Kale Downey 10-3 at number 1 doubles.

Regehr fell 10-3 to Rueschenberg at number 2 singles and Downey lost 10-7 to Leinen at number 3 singles.

The Cardinals improved to 3-5 on the dual season while the Cyclones fell to 1-8.

There weren’t any close matches in the Clarinda vs. Harlan girls dual. The closest was the number 1 doubles match, which saw Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole earn an 8-4 win over Liz Devine and Josie Knudsen.

Hartley beat Devine 8-0 at number 1 singles and Cole earned an 8-2 win over Alli Owens at number 2.

Brooke Brown, Paige Barr and Emma Stogdill were also winners in singles play for the Cardinals. Brown beat Knudsen 8-2 at number 3, Barr took down Casey Kohl 8-1 at number 4 and Stogdill earned an 8-3 win over Grace Coenen at number 5.

Clarinda’s other win came at number 2 doubles as Brown and Barr teamed up for an 8-1 win over Owens and Kohl.

Harlan’s number 6, Erica Rust, was a double winner. She beat Ellison Lovett 8-0 at number 6 singles and teamed up with Coenen to beat Lovett and Stogdill 8-3 at number 3 doubles.

The win snapped a three-dual losing streak for the Cardinals, pushing them to 4-3 on the season. Harlan fell to 2-6.

