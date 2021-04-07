Cardinal tennis splits with Shenandoah

The Clarinda and Shenandoah tennis teams were nearly even in dual play Tuesday, April 6, with the road team winning both by a 5-4 count.
The Shenandoah boys edged Clarinda while the Clarinda girls picked up the narrow victory over the Fillies.
Both duals were even in singles and went to doubles to decide the victory.
In the girls dual, Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown and Paige Barr were victorious in singles for the Cardinals. Cole beat Libby Ehlers 8-4 at number 2, Brown beat Cheyenne Gough 8-2 at number 3 and Barr took down Erin Baldwin 8-3 at number 4.
Shenandoah singles winners were Jessica Sun, Paige Gleason and Emma Olson. Sun beat Mayson Hartley 8-5 at number 1, Gleason beat Emma Stogdill 8-2 at number 5 and Olson earned an 8-5 win over Ellison Lovett at number 6.
None of the doubles matches were close, with Clarinda winning at 1 and 2 by an 8-2 score. Hartley and Cole beat Sun and Baldwin at number 1 and Brown and Barr teamed up to beat Ehlers and Gough at number 2.
Shenandoah’s Gleason and Olson earned an 8-1 win over Stogdill and Taylor Wagoner at number 3.
In the boys match, the Mustang winners in singles were Andrew Lawrence, Josh Schuster and Quentin Slater. Lawrence beat Lance Regehr 10-7 at number 2, Schuster earned a 10-1 win over Cyrus Lawrence at number 4 and Slater downed Connor Pullen 10-1 at number 5.
Clarinda’s singles winners were Nathan Brown, Kale Downey and Luke Baker. Brown beat Reed Finnegan 10-5 at number 1, Downey won 10-7 over Eli Schuster at number 3 and Baker earned a 10-3 victory over Dylan Gray at number 6.
Clarinda won easily at number 1 doubles with Brown and Regehr earning a 10-2 victory over Finnegan and Eli Schuster.
Shenandoah won the number 2 and 3 doubles matches to earn the dual win. Lawrence and Josh Schuster beat Downey and Baker 10-4 at number 2 and Slater and Gray won 10-2 over Lawrence and Pullen at number 3.
Shenandoah is back on the courts Thursday against Abraham Lincoln, with the girls at home. Clarinda is off until Tuesday matches with Southwest Valley, with the boys at home.