Cardinal tennis splits with Shenandoah

The Clarinda and Shenandoah tennis teams were nearly even in dual play Tuesday, April 6, with the road team winning both by a 5-4 count.

The Shenandoah boys edged Clarinda while the Clarinda girls picked up the narrow victory over the Fillies.

Both duals were even in singles and went to doubles to decide the victory.

In the girls dual, Taylor Cole, Brooke Brown and Paige Barr were victorious in singles for the Cardinals. Cole beat Libby Ehlers 8-4 at number 2, Brown beat Cheyenne Gough 8-2 at number 3 and Barr took down Erin Baldwin 8-3 at number 4.

Shenandoah singles winners were Jessica Sun, Paige Gleason and Emma Olson. Sun beat Mayson Hartley 8-5 at number 1, Gleason beat Emma Stogdill 8-2 at number 5 and Olson earned an 8-5 win over Ellison Lovett at number 6.

None of the doubles matches were close, with Clarinda winning at 1 and 2 by an 8-2 score. Hartley and Cole beat Sun and Baldwin at number 1 and Brown and Barr teamed up to beat Ehlers and Gough at number 2.

Shenandoah’s Gleason and Olson earned an 8-1 win over Stogdill and Taylor Wagoner at number 3.