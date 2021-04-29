Cardinal tennis splits with Red Oak

The Clarinda boys tennis team ended their losing streak with an 8-1 win over Red Oak, while the Cardinal girls gave the unbeaten Tigers a good battle before losing 5-4 Tuesday, April 27.
The Cardinal boys had lost five straight duals before the win over the Tigers.
Clarinda swept Red Oak in singles with just one of the six matches being close. It couldn’t have been much more of a battle for Kale Downey at number 3, who beat Corbin Wolfe 11-10. The tiebreak score was 7-3.
The Tigers won just 10 total games in the other five matches. Nathan Brown fought past Max DeVries 10-3 at number 1 while Luke Baker moved up to number 4 and beat Jonah Wemhoff 10-4.
The other three singles matches all went to Clarinda by 10-1 scores. Lance Regehr beat Tyler Strunk at number 2, Sant Dow downed Nate Ernst at number 5 and Connor Pullen stepped in at number 6 and beat Xavier Ross.
Clarinda had another couple pretty easy wins in the top two doubles positions. Regehr and Downey beat Strunk and Ernst 10-2 at number 1 and Brown and Baker earned a 10-3 win over DeVries and Braden Woods at number 2.
Red Oak’s only win of the dual was by a 10-7 score at number 3 as Wolfe and Wemhoff beat Dow and Pullen.
The Cardinals improved to 2-6 with the win and dropped the Tigers to 1-8.
The Cardinal girls won the matches on top, but Red Oak was better at the bottom of the lineup to earn the win at the Clarinda tennis courts.
Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole were both 2-0 on the day for Clarinda. Hartley beat Rhenn Rolenc 8-6 at number 1 singles while Cole downed Tessa Rolenc 8-0 at number 2. The pair teamed up for a 9-7 win over Rhenn Rolenc and Merced Ramirez at number 1 doubles.
The other Cardinal win came from Brooke Brown at number 3 singles, as she beat Brooklyn Johnson 8-6.
Red Oak easily won the other three singles matches, with Jessica Lukehart beating Paige Barr 8-1 at number 4, Anna Grizzard downing Emma Stogdill 8-2 at number 5 and Ramirez earning an 8-1 victory over Ellison Lovett at number 6.
Lukehart and Tessa Rolenc teamed up at number 2 doubles to beat Brown and Stogdill 8-4. Barr and Lovett lost 8-1 to Grizzard and Johnson at number 3.
The win pushed the Tigers to 7-0 on the season. That was the second time they were pushed to a 5-4 score. Clarinda fell to 3-3.