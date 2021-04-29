Cardinal tennis splits with Red Oak

The Clarinda boys tennis team ended their losing streak with an 8-1 win over Red Oak, while the Cardinal girls gave the unbeaten Tigers a good battle before losing 5-4 Tuesday, April 27.

The Cardinal boys had lost five straight duals before the win over the Tigers.

Clarinda swept Red Oak in singles with just one of the six matches being close. It couldn’t have been much more of a battle for Kale Downey at number 3, who beat Corbin Wolfe 11-10. The tiebreak score was 7-3.

The Tigers won just 10 total games in the other five matches. Nathan Brown fought past Max DeVries 10-3 at number 1 while Luke Baker moved up to number 4 and beat Jonah Wemhoff 10-4.

The other three singles matches all went to Clarinda by 10-1 scores. Lance Regehr beat Tyler Strunk at number 2, Sant Dow downed Nate Ernst at number 5 and Connor Pullen stepped in at number 6 and beat Xavier Ross.

Clarinda had another couple pretty easy wins in the top two doubles positions. Regehr and Downey beat Strunk and Ernst 10-2 at number 1 and Brown and Baker earned a 10-3 win over DeVries and Braden Woods at number 2.

Red Oak’s only win of the dual was by a 10-7 score at number 3 as Wolfe and Wemhoff beat Dow and Pullen.