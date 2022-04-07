 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinal tennis shows strength on top in close win over Rams

Nathan Brown, Clarinda

Clarinda senior Nathan Brown winds up his forehand during the Cardinals' season opening match Friday, April 1, against Lewis Central. Brown is unbeaten through two duals to start the season.

 Photo by Joe Moore for Page County Newspapers

The top half of the Clarinda boys tennis lineup was just good enough to give the Cardinals a 5-4 victory in Glenwood Monday, April 4.

Clarinda’s top three players, Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr and Kale Downey, were all unbeaten on the day.

Brown won 8-0 over Tyler Herger at the top singles spot. While Brown had Clarinda’s easiest win of the day, Regehr had the Cardinals’ toughest in a 9-7 victory over Carter Kirsch at number two. Brown and Regehr teamed up at number one doubles for an 8-4 win over Herger and Kirsch.

Downey was an 8-2 winner over Ben Batten at number three singles and Downey and Sant Dow played together at number two doubles, earning an 8-3 win over Batten and Brody Taylor.

Taylor beat Dow at number four singles 8-5 and Glenwood showed skill at the bottom positions earning comfortable wins. Clarinda’s Luke Baker lost 8-0 at number five singles to Keyden Anderson. Grant Barr dropped an 8-2 decision to Will Getter at number six. Anderson and Getter teamed up to beat Baker and Barr at number three doubles 8-3.

