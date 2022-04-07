Cardinal tennis shows strength on top in close win over Rams

The top half of the Clarinda boys tennis lineup was just good enough to give the Cardinals a 5-4 victory in Glenwood Monday, April 4.

Clarinda’s top three players, Nathan Brown, Lance Regehr and Kale Downey, were all unbeaten on the day.

Brown won 8-0 over Tyler Herger at the top singles spot. While Brown had Clarinda’s easiest win of the day, Regehr had the Cardinals’ toughest in a 9-7 victory over Carter Kirsch at number two. Brown and Regehr teamed up at number one doubles for an 8-4 win over Herger and Kirsch.

Downey was an 8-2 winner over Ben Batten at number three singles and Downey and Sant Dow played together at number two doubles, earning an 8-3 win over Batten and Brody Taylor.

Taylor beat Dow at number four singles 8-5 and Glenwood showed skill at the bottom positions earning comfortable wins. Clarinda’s Luke Baker lost 8-0 at number five singles to Keyden Anderson. Grant Barr dropped an 8-2 decision to Will Getter at number six. Anderson and Getter teamed up to beat Baker and Barr at number three doubles 8-3.