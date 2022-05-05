Cardinal tennis places fourth at Hawkeye 10 Tournament

Clarinda senior Lance Regehr finished second at number two singles and Nathan Brown took third at number one singles, helping the Cardinals to a fourth-place team finish at the Hawkeye 10 Conference boys tennis tournament, which was played Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3, in Red Oak.

The Cardinals were just one point behind Lewis Central and three back of Shenandoah. Denison won the team title with 31 points.

“Overall it was a great tournament for our guys,” Clarinda head coach Matt Bird said. “We placed in three of the four brackets and all four or our seniors walked away with a medal.”

Kale Downey and Sant Dow were the other medalists for Clarinda, placing fifth at number one doubles.

The tournament was split into two days because of rain on Monday. The two doubles brackets were played indoors Monday and the two singles brackets started inside on Tuesday, but were completed outside on a cool, overcast day.

Regehr opened the day as the top seed in the number two singles draw and started play with an 8-2 win over Brett Erickson of Red Oak in the quarterfinals. Regehr then battled the number four seed, Dan McGrath of St. Albert in the semifinals, and won 8-5.

Second seed Harrison Dahm of Denison defeated Regehr 6-3, 6-2 in the final.

Brown was the fourth seed at number one singles and opened play with an 8-0 win over Sam Janssen of Kuemper. The top seed and eventual champion, Colin Reis of Denison, earned an 8-4 win over Brown in the semifinals.

That dropped Brown into the third-place match, where he won four of the final five games for an 8-6 win over Shenandoah’s Andrew Lawrence.

“Nathan and Lance have been good all season and were rewarded with seeds in their respective brackets,” Bird said. “They both had great first matches and both lost to the eventual champions from Denison. They both finished well.”

Downey and Dow’s only loss on Monday was to the eventual champion. The problem was that match was an 8-4 loss to Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens of Denison in the quarterfinal.

The Cardinal seniors had to win a first round match just to get to the quarterfinals, and did 8-3 over Braden Woods and Jonah Wemhoff of Red Oak.

The loss dropped Downey and Dow into the consolation bracket where they beat Jake Hausman and Josh Langel of Kuemper 8-4 and then Payton Fort and Preston Kathol of Lewis Central 8-6 to finish fifth.

“Kale and Sant were able to bounce back with wins against a good Kuemper team and a Lewis Central team which had beaten them the first meet of the year,” Bird said.

Luke Baker and Grant Barr played number two doubles and won their first match, but lost the next two keeping them out of the placings.

They beat Joshua LeRette and Sebastian Vasquez of Red Oak 8-2 in the first round, before falling 8-5 to top-seed Braden Curnyn and Gavin Hipnar of Denison. The Cardinal duo then fell 8-1 to Bryan York and Easton O’Brien of Atlantic in a first round consolation match.

“Luke and Grant played well,” Bird said. “They won their first match and gave the top-seeded team from Denison all they could handle for 10 games. Denison made a nice adjustment and we were not quite able to counter.”

The Cardinals wrap up the regular season at home Thursday against Audubon before returning to Red Oak for a Class 1A district tournament Monday.

“Our guys have been playing well at the end of the season and we carried that momentum into the tournament,” Bird said. “I was very happy with how we played and I believe we will keep this momentum going into the last week of the season.”