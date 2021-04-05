 Skip to main content
Cardinal tennis opens with close sweep of Lewis Central
Cardinal tennis opens with close sweep of Lewis Central

Clarinda Girls Tennis

Pictured are members of the 2021 Clarinda girls tennis team. Front row, from left: Ellison Lovett, Emma Stogdill, Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole. Back row, from left: Chanda Sunderman, Brooke Brown, Taylor Wagoner, Paige Barr and Giorgia Masciovecchio.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda girls and boys tennis teams opened their seasons with 5-4 victories over Lewis Central Thursday, April 1.

The Cardinal girls won on their home courts while the Cardinal boys picked up a road win.

The top players for both Clarinda teams were victorious, but it was pair of freshmen at number 3 doubles earning the victory at the end for the girls.

Emma Stogdill and Ellison Lovett came back from a 5-2 deficit to force a tiebreak and won the tiebreak 7-2.

The Cardinals and Titans split the six singles matches, with Clarinda’s top three all earning wins. Mayson Hartley won 8-4 at number 1, Taylor Cole 8-4 at number 2 and Brooke Brown 8-5 at number 3.

Lewis Central won at 4, 5 and 6 although all were close. Paige Barr lost 8-6 at number 4, Stogdill 8-6 at number 5 and Lovett 8-5 at number 6.

Hartley and Cole teamed up for the win in the top doubles spot 8-3 while Brown and Barr lost 8-3 at number 2 doubles.

The boys dual was also even after singles, with Clarinda’s top three all earning wins. Nathan Brown won 8-5 at number 1, Lance Regehr 8-3 at number 2 and Kale Downey 8-3 at number 3.

Lewis Central won the other three singles matches with Clarinda’s Cyrus Lawrence losing 8-1 at number 4, Connor Pullen 8-0 at number 5 and Luke Baker 8-4 at number 6.

Clarinda’s top two doubles teams earned wins, giving the Cardinals the dual win. Brown and Regehr teamed up for an 8-6 win at number 1 while Downey and Baker won 8-5 at number 2. Lawrence and Pullen fell 8-2 at number 3.

The Cardinal boys are home Monday to take on Glenwood while both teams battle Shenandoah Tuesday with the boys at home and the girls on the road.

