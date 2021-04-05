Cardinal tennis opens with close sweep of Lewis Central

The Clarinda girls and boys tennis teams opened their seasons with 5-4 victories over Lewis Central Thursday, April 1.

The Cardinal girls won on their home courts while the Cardinal boys picked up a road win.

The top players for both Clarinda teams were victorious, but it was pair of freshmen at number 3 doubles earning the victory at the end for the girls.

Emma Stogdill and Ellison Lovett came back from a 5-2 deficit to force a tiebreak and won the tiebreak 7-2.

The Cardinals and Titans split the six singles matches, with Clarinda’s top three all earning wins. Mayson Hartley won 8-4 at number 1, Taylor Cole 8-4 at number 2 and Brooke Brown 8-5 at number 3.

Lewis Central won at 4, 5 and 6 although all were close. Paige Barr lost 8-6 at number 4, Stogdill 8-6 at number 5 and Lovett 8-5 at number 6.

Hartley and Cole teamed up for the win in the top doubles spot 8-3 while Brown and Barr lost 8-3 at number 2 doubles.

The boys dual was also even after singles, with Clarinda’s top three all earning wins. Nathan Brown won 8-5 at number 1, Lance Regehr 8-3 at number 2 and Kale Downey 8-3 at number 3.