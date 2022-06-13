Cardinal softball wins two at Creston Tourney

Clarinda softball picked up two one-run wins Saturday, June 11, at the John Stephens Classic in Creston.

The Cardinals beat Nodaway Valley 6-5 and Central Decatur 9-8.

The Cardinals jumped in front of Nodaway Valley with a four-run first inning in their first game of the day and then scored single runs in the fourth and fifth to add just enough to hang on for the win.

Hailee Knight led the Cardinals with three hits. She added a run scored and an RBI. Lylly Merrill had a hit, a run scored and two RBIs. Emmy Allbaugh had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Ryplee Sunderman added a hit and an RBI, while Jerzee Knight recorded a hit and a run scored.

The Cardinals used three pitchers in the game. Addy Wagoner earned the win, striking out four over three innings. She gave up five hits, two walks and one earned run. Merrill struck out one and gave up four hits and four runs, one earned, in 2 2/3 innings. Andi Woods retired the only batter she faced.

Clarinda gave up three runs in the first inning against Central Decatur. Clarinda tied the game in the third, took the lead in the fifth and scored four runs in the sixth, which was just enough to hold off Central Decatur’s four-run home sixth.

Merrill and Hailee Knight both had two hits for Clarinda with Knight scoring three runs. Presley Jobe drove in three runs, tripled and scored once. Allbaugh and Jordyn McQueen had a hit, a run scored and an RBI. Sunderman and Jerzee Knight added a hit and a run scored while Kaylah Degase had a hit and an RBI.

Woods pitched all six innings for Clarinda. She struck out two and gave up 11 hits and eight runs, three earned.

Clarinda improved to 8-9 with the two wins. Next is a Hawkeye 10 doubleheader at home Monday against Denison.