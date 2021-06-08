Cardinal softball unable to find a win at Atlantic Tournament

The Clarinda softball team lost three times Saturday, June 5, at the Atlantic Tournament.
The Cardinals fell 12-5 to ACGC, 11-7 to Panorama and 8-0 to Treynor as part of a 12-team tournament in games that were played on six different fields simultaneously at the Atlantic Little League Complex.
The Cardinal bats stayed with ACGC early in their first game of the day, but couldn’t keep up late. Clarinda scored four runs in the first to lead 4-3 after the first inning. The Cardinals added a run in the second after ACGC had put up another three runs in the second. That was all of the offense for the Cardinals while the Chargers added four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
The game was called after the fifth inning because of the time limit that was in effect for the tournament.
Andi Woods struck out five in the circle for the Cardinals, but gave up 11 runs, eight earned, in 4 1/3 innings. Dakota Wise recorded the final two outs for the Cardinals.
Presley Jobe and Jillian Graham both had two hits and Graham and Emmy Allbaugh drove in two runs each for the Cardinals. Hailee Knight scored twice, finishing with a single and two walks.
A two-run fourth inning gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead in their second game of the day against Panorama. The Panthers put up nine runs in the top of the fifth, though, before Clarinda scored four in the home fifth.
This game was also called after five innings.
Ryplee Sunderman led the Cardinals with two hits and three RBIs. Jobe homered and scored three runs.
Lylly Merill struck out four in 4 1/3 innings in the circle for Clarinda, giving up eight hits and eight runs, six earned. Knight record the final two outs, one by strikeout. She was charged with three earned runs.
Treynor scored all of its runs in the first and fifth innings and Clarinda was no-hit by Jadyn Huisman in the final game of the day. Huisman struck out 12.
Jordyn McQueen and Kaylah Degase both took a walk to make up Clarinda’s base-runners for the game.
Jerzee Knight pitched all four innings for Clarinda, striking out five while giving up eight runs, one earned.
The Clarinda defense committed seven errors.
The three losses dropped Clarinda’s record to 3-7 on the season.