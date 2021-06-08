Cardinal softball unable to find a win at Atlantic Tournament

The Clarinda softball team lost three times Saturday, June 5, at the Atlantic Tournament.

The Cardinals fell 12-5 to ACGC, 11-7 to Panorama and 8-0 to Treynor as part of a 12-team tournament in games that were played on six different fields simultaneously at the Atlantic Little League Complex.

The Cardinal bats stayed with ACGC early in their first game of the day, but couldn’t keep up late. Clarinda scored four runs in the first to lead 4-3 after the first inning. The Cardinals added a run in the second after ACGC had put up another three runs in the second. That was all of the offense for the Cardinals while the Chargers added four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

The game was called after the fifth inning because of the time limit that was in effect for the tournament.

Andi Woods struck out five in the circle for the Cardinals, but gave up 11 runs, eight earned, in 4 1/3 innings. Dakota Wise recorded the final two outs for the Cardinals.

Presley Jobe and Jillian Graham both had two hits and Graham and Emmy Allbaugh drove in two runs each for the Cardinals. Hailee Knight scored twice, finishing with a single and two walks.