Cardinal softball survives 7th-inning rally to down Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda softball team scored three huge runs in the top of the seventh inning, which helped them hold off Shenandoah’s three runs in the bottom of the seventh to preserve an 8-6 Hawkeye 10 Conference win Thursday, May 27.
Clarinda entered the seventh, leading 6-4 and had five consecutive hits. Makayla Fichter opened with a one-out single. Kaylah Degase singled, but then pinch-runner Bailey Nordyke was tagged out trying to go third for the second out. Jillian Graham doubled, a wild pitch scored a run and then Presley Jobe and Ryplee Sunderman both singled in a run to extend the lead to 8-3.
Sidda Rodewald opened the home seventh with a triple, and then scored on Brooklen Black’s single. Macee Blank singled, and then Ava Godfread doubled in two to cut the Clarinda lead to 8-6. Godfread was tagged out rounding second, but an error, a walk and a Macey Finlay single loaded the bases, but Cardinal relief pitcher Andi Woods struck out Shenandoah first baseman Lynnae Green to end the game.
“I told the girls early that five runs isn’t going to win this game,” Clarinda head coach Seth Allbaugh said. “They are going to come around and start hitting. We’re going to need more and we got the runs we needed.”
Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said he liked the fight from his girls in their final at-bat.
“We have been talking about growth from day one,” Burdorf said. “We just need to get better every day at what we’re trying to do. We battled, we hit the ball hard and the dugout got excited. When things go well, they snowball, but when things don’t they tend to snowball too. Defensively, they had two big innings and we gave up unearned runs in both.”
A couple errors gave Clarinda a run in the first inning, and then Lylly Merrill doubled in Presley Jobe in the second for the Cardinals. A Makayla Fichter home run made it 3-0 in the third frame, and then three more Fillies errors added two more runs in the third.
Shenandoah came right back with three in the home third. The lower third of the order: Jenna Burdorf, Finlay and Green, opened with two walks and a single. Black drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Godfread’s RBI single made it 5-3.
Woods came on to pitch in the fourth inning and shut the Fillies out for her first three frames, despite giving up three walks.
Allbaugh liked what he saw from both Woods and Merrill, who pitched the first three innings, in the circle.
“That might be a plan for us going forward with starting one and bringing the other in,” Allbaugh said. “A few teams around have started doing that and we’re looking at it a bit. It worked out (Thursday).
Merrill gave up two hits, two walks and three runs, two earned, while striking out three in three innings. Woods gave up five hits, four walks and three runs, two earned, while striking out six in four innings.
Jobe led the Cardinal bats with three hits, three runs scored and an RBI while Fichter added two hits. Merrill drove in two and Degase scored twice.
“Everybody chips in and that’s the team we have,” Allbaugh said. “We really don’t have an all-star, but just a bunch of good kids that do their jobs. We got some clutch hits, but you don’t always have to have a big hit to make an impact on the game. The girls are doing better this year with that and it’s paying off.”
Jenna Burdorf went the distance in the circle for Shenandoah, giving up nine hits, three walks and eight runs, five earned, while striking out seven.
Godfread finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead the Shenandoah offense. Black also drove in a pair of runs.
“Jenna threw a lot of strikes and did what she was supposed to do,” Coach Burdorf said. “Defensively, we’re starting one person in the same spot as last year. That’s eight people learning a new position. It’s about learning the game and learning their range. The infielders need to learn to be aggressive and go get the ball.”